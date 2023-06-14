France courts Elon Musk with Tesla Gigafactory offer, even as it mulls Twitter ban

By

France wants to become the home of Tesla’s next Gigafactory. The idea was shared by the country’s digital minister, Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview on Wednesday.

While speaking with CNBC‘s Charlotte Reed at the Viva Tech conference in Paris, the minister noted that there has been a lot of effort that’s been done to make the idea of a potential Gigafactory France feasible. The minister also hinted at the nation’s budding battery sector, which should help attract Tesla.

“It will be great to have a Tesla factory in France, there has been a lot of effort and energy to make sure this is possible, and this can happen. We have also invested in an… entire sector of electric batteries, so we will try to convince him that France is the best possible place in Europe to establish the next Tesla factory,” Barrot said.

He also shared some words of praise for Musk, who he described as a “great inventor, probably one of the greatest of the beginning of this century.”

Interestingly enough, Elon Musk is also expected to speak at the Viva Tech Summit. The Tesla CEO, however, is expected to speak on Friday. If France’s efforts to attract Tesla are successful, the conference might be a good event for a Gigafactory announcement.

That being said, Tesla already has a Gigafactory in Europe in the form of Gigafactory Berlin, which produces the Model Y. Giga Berlin is one of Tesla’s most interesting facilities, partly because it is the one equipped with an advanced paint shop that’s able to create unique shades like Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver.

Barrot’s comments about France and its intentions to attract a Gigafactory investment stand in stark contrast to his comments about another Elon Musk-led company, Twitter. Just last month, the minister stated that Twitter might be banned in the EU if the social media company does not follow the bloc’s upcoming Digital Services Act, which takes effect in August.

“There will be huge scrutiny by the EU commission… on the actions Twitter is going to take to meet these new obligations. If Twitter fails to comply with these obligations , Twitter will face sanctions of up to 6% of global sales… In case those failures to comply are not… corrected, they will face an obligation to leave the EU. In the past couple of weeks, what we’ve seen is not reassuring as to the ability of Twitter to comply with these new rules,” Barrot said.

France courts Elon Musk with Tesla Gigafactory offer, even as it mulls Twitter ban