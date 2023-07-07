Mercedes-Benz joins the Tesla “NACS coalition”

By

Last month, Mercedes-Benz stated that it was considering the adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles. Based on an announcement from the German luxury electric vehicle maker on Friday, it would appear that Mercedes-Benz has come to a decision about NACS.

The automaker is joining the “NACS coalition.”

As per the automaker, Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicles in North America will adopt Tesla’s charging standard starting in 2025. This move follows the footsteps of American competitors Ford and General Motors, both of which have embraced the North American Charging Standard to improve their EVs’ charging options.

Mercedes-Benz will be the first German automaker to integrate Tesla’s charging standard for its North American customer base. The luxury carmaker may not be alone for long, however, as discussions are underway for fellow German automaker Volkswagen to adopt the NACS as well, as noted in a Reuters report.

To facilitate the transition, Mercedes-Benz will initially provide an adapter for its existing EVs equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) in North America. This adapter will enable the vehicles to charge on the NACS network starting in 2024. CCS serves as a widely utilized plug for DC fast-charging, serving as a competitor to Tesla’s connectors.

In addition to embracing Tesla’s charging technology, Mercedes-Benz drivers will have access to information about Tesla Superchargers through their vehicle’s navigation system. This feature is expected to display the locations, availability status, and prices of Tesla Superchargers, providing an enhanced charging experience for Mercedes-Benz EV owners.

Interestingly enough, Tesla has already taken steps to extend its Supercharger Network to owners of CCS-equipped electric vehicles through the Magic Dock, which provides an adapter for non-Tesla cars. But while the Magic Dock is a novel solution for non-Teslas to access the Supercharger Network, fully adopting the NACS is still a superior solution.

As noted by Tesla, the NACS has inherent advantages over CCS. It’s sleeker, easier to use, and more affordable. It is also capable of up to 1 MW DC charging. Tesla Superchargers are also populous as well, accounting for about 60% of the total number of fast chargers in the United States, as reported by the US Department of Energy.

