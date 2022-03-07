Tesla Gigafactory Texas Giga Fest set for public hearing on March 22

By

Tesla’s Giga Fest event planned at Gigafactory Texas on April 7 will first have to make its way through the Travis County Commissioner’s Court before it is approved. According to new documents from the Commissioner’s Court, the Giga Fest event will have its own public hearing set for March 22.

This Tuesday, March 8, the Travis County Commissioner’s Court will hold its weekly meeting. Its third agenda item under “Emergency Services” deals with the imminent scheduling and voting sessions that will either approve or deny Tesla the opportunity to hold its second “Giga Fest” event, used to celebrate the opening of a new factory. With the first Giga Fest being held in Germany on the property of Gigafactory Berlin, which received final approval for production last Friday, the Texas event now lies in the hands of the Commissioner’s Court.

The Travis County Commissioner’s Court is planning to have a scheduled public hearing on March 22 “to receive comments regarding the issuance of a Mass Gathering Permit for Giga Texas Event to be held on April 7, 2022, at 13101 Tesla Drive, Austin, TX 78725,” county documents state.

Last week, Travis County Fire Marshals confirmed to Teslarati that Tesla did submit an application for a Mass Gathering Permit, which was under review. Mass Gathering Permits are required to be submitted by any person or entity that wishes to have a large gathering in Travis County. According to the Fire Marshal’s office, a mass gathering is considered any event that is expected to attract more than 2,500 people, or more than 500 people if at least 51 percent of the attendees will be under 21 and there will be alcohol sold, served, or consumed. It also defines the event as anything that will be more than five hours long, and any event that may take place between 10 pm or 4 am.

Mass Gathering Permits are voted on frequently in the Commissioner’s Court. Three events were voted on during the February 22 meeting. All three received unanimous approval from County Commissioners.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas is the automaker’s second U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing facility, following the Fremont factory in Northern California. Gigafactory Texas has already started production, but Tesla is still awaiting EPA certification of the new Austin-made Model Y before the vehicles can make their way to customers.

Tesla still has yet to release further details regarding the event, like how people will be able to buy or apply for tickets or how many people the company plans to host.

The event is planned for April 7, 2022, at 13101 Tesla Drive, Austin, Texas.

