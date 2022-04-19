Tesla employees visit Del Valle ISD students, opening path to work at Giga Texas

By

Tesla employees recently visited Del Valle Independent School District (ISD) students for a resume building session in preparation for their future careers, including potential jobs at Giga Texas.

In 2021, Tesla and Del Valle ISD established a student training program for high schoolers interested in working at Gigafactory Texas. Tesla’s Austin-based factory is approximately five miles from the school district.

“I have so many opportunities here because of Tesla and so many of my classmates. It’s so close it’s hard not to be interested,” senior Tiffany Rojas told Spectrum News 1 earlier this month.

According to the chief workforce officer at Del Valle ISD, Alex Torrez, 46 students signed with Tesla last year. Torrez is working with Tesla and Del Valle ISD on building programs and curriculum to teach students the skills they need for careers at Tesla Giga Texas.

Tesla held a Cyber Rodeo grand opening event for Giga Texas last month and kicked off another hiring ramp soon after, which is promising for students at Del Valle ISD. Tesla committed to generating 5,000 jobs with Giga Texas, 3,000 of which should be semi-skilled jobs that don’t require a college degree.

“It brings a lot of opportunities for students,” noted Del Valle ISD communications director Christopher Weddle to Fox 7 Austin on April 7.

Weddle shared that Del Valle High School will hold a job fair for students on Thursday, April 21. Tesla will conduct interviews during the job fair, where students have the opportunity to become employed or start an internship with the company. He also explained that Tesla’s attendance at the job fair is tied to the Austin Community College (ACC) training program students could join to get a job a Giga Texas

Torrez previously announced that Del Valle High School plans to add a manufacturing and P-Tech program in the fall of 2022. The program was developed in partnership with Tesla and ACC.

“When they finish their fourth year, if they’ve not completed their associates and their certification, they’ll go to ACC. While they complete it there, Tesla will scholarship them as they finish their certification and they finish their associate’s degree,” Torrez said.

Tesla started a manufacturing program at ACC. To learn more about Tesla’s START manufacturing program at ACC, click here.

Tesla employees visit Del Valle ISD students, opening path to work at Giga Texas