Tesla HVAC system still on the future products list: Elon Musk

Talk about a Tesla HVAC system hasn’t come up for quite a while, but Elon Musk recently confirmed that it is still on the future products list.

On Monday, Tesla shareholder, Owen Sparks, asked Elon Musk to make a home HVAC with HEPA filter to help with allergies. The Tesla CEO replied to Sparks, commenting that an HVAC system is especially important in places like Austin, which have “next-level amount[s] of pollen in the air.”

In a 2020 earnings call, Elon Musk elaborated on Tesla’s plan to enter the residential and/or commercial HVAC market. He expressed excitement about developing an HVAC system with hospital-grade particle filtration. Musk pointed out that Tesla already achieved such a system in its Model S and Model X cars. Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary J. Kirkhorn added that the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have MERV 16 or 15 capable filtration.

“So taking all those things that we’ve learned and applying it to how may HVAC would be, and commercial HVAC would be just very exciting. And then if you’re condensing water, like why not also have a few water source, if you have water, you possibly could then heat the water and have a water heater as well,” concluded Elon Musk.

It’s on the future product list. Especially important in places like Austin, which has next-level amounts of pollen in the air. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2022

In late Q4 2021, Musk hinted at Tesla developing an HVAC, energy storage, solar, and hot water package for homeowners.

Lars Moravy, the VP of Vehicle Engineering at Tesla, noted that integrating those systems in a house is not different from doing it in a vehicle. And Senior VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, Drew Baglino, pointed out that integrating those systems in a car is more complicated.

“But, you know, obviously, those systems are all just disparate, and what we’ve been doing with Powerwall and charging solar is integrating them more and more. The next logical step is obviously HVAC and water and heating. So we will do that and we will integrate it probably better than anyone has. But, as you said, we have a lot of stuff on our plate,” said Moravy.

Currently, the company is working on many projects, including the Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster, and Optimus. Plus, Tesla is still ramping production in Giga Berlin and Giga Texas. Meanwhile, Tesla Energy is working on filling Megapack orders and the new Megapack factory. It is unknown when Tesla will officially unveil an HVAC system.

