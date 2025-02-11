Tesla Shanghai Megafactory officially launches operations

By

The Tesla Shanghai Megafactory officially started production of the Megapack today. The official launch of the facility was celebrated in a ceremony at the Lingang new area, where the Megafactory is located.

Details about the event were related in a report from local media outlet The Paper.

The Shanghai Megafactory:

The Shanghai Megafactory is Tesla’s first offshore facility that’s dedicated to the production of battery storage products.

Tesla’s previous factories located outside the United States, such as Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin, have been focused on the company’s electric vehicles.

The Shanghai Megafactory is capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks, equal to about 40 GWh, per year.

The Shanghai Megafactory joins the Lathrop Megafactory in California as one of two Tesla facilities dedicated to producing the Megapack, a massive battery that’s designed for grid-scale use.

During the Q4 2025 earnings call, Tesla executives hinted that a third Megafactory is being planned.

“Tesla Speed:”

Construction of the Shanghai Megafactory started in May 2024, and the facility was completed in late December.

This translated to a construction period of just about seven months, the fastest of Tesla’s facilities today.

The speed of the Shanghai Megafactory’s construction has been described as “Tesla Speed,” as noted in a report from The Paper.

The opening ceremony:

The opening of the Shanghai Megafactory was celebrated by Tesla China on its official social media accounts.

An official from the Lingang new area also noted that the launch of the Megafactory marks the beginning of more Tesla products going from China to the rest of the world.

The official reportedly noted that the Shanghai municipal government and Lingang would be helping Tesla China reach new heights in the battery storage segment.

