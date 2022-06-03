Tesla AI Day gets pushed back to Sept. 30 to increase potential of working Optimus prototype

By

Tesla’s second rendition of Artificial Intelligence Day has been pushed back to September 30, as CEO Elon Musk stated the company may have a working prototype of Optimus, its robot that it unveiled at AI Day #1 last August.

“Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then,” Musk said in a Tweet.

The new prototype will look differently than the display Optimus that was present at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo at Gigafactory Texas earlier this year, Musk also stated in another Tweet.

AI Day last year revealed an in-depth look at Tesla’s self-driving project and how its vehicles determine safe decisions during driving. It also gave a look into several other facets of the automaker’s autonomous driving programs, like its Neural Network, for example.

Additionally, Tesla surprised viewers with the unveiling of the Optimus Bot, a prototype that would essentially be a personal assistant for whoever bought one. Musk said it would be able to complete grocery runs, pick up household objects, and other everyday commands.

“For this robot, we’re trying to be as literal as possible: Can it do boring, dangerous, repetitive jobs that people don’t want to do. You know, once you have it do that, maybe it can do other things too…I mean, maybe it could be your buddy, too. I’m sure people will think of some very creative uses,” Musk said. He stated the prototype should be ready at some point this year, and perhaps the pushed back date will give Tesla more time to finalize it before it shows it off to the public.

AI Day is not an event intended to show Tesla’s new products or advancements in its AI tech. Instead, Musk has stated on numerous occasions it is still a way for Tesla to recruit new and brilliant talent to its AI, software, and chip development teams.

Check out Tesla’s 2021 AI Day event below, and be sure to follow along with the most important pieces of the presentation with our Live Blog.

