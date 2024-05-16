Tesla’s largest retail shareholder continues push against Elon Musk’s $56B pay package

By

Tesla’s largest individual retail shareholder is continuing to protest the support of CEO Elon Musk’s $58 billion pay package, which is presumably the largest issue at hand in the upcoming Shareholder Meeting.

KoGuan Leo has been one of Tesla’s largest shareholders for years and is the company’s biggest retail investor, with over 27 million shares held. Recently, he has been vocal about his distaste for Musk’s leadership, and against a potential pay package ratification.

In 2018, shareholders voted to approve a massive pay package for Musk that would award him billions in compensation for hitting certain growth and stock goals. He hit them and was set to be awarded $56 billion for it.

However, a small-time shareholder sued Tesla and Musk, and a Delaware judge ultimately ruled for the plaintiff, reversing the compensation plan. Tesla is aiming to ratify the pay package by pulling out all the stops to get it approved for the second time by shareholders, but one is against it.

Today, Leo posted another communication on X showing he voted against Musk’s pay package ratification, along with other things. Leo voted against the extension of terms for both James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother, on Tesla’s Board of Directors, as well as “Against” other proposals:

Leo has called some Musk supporters “brainless suckers,” which has incited many to push back against his narrative. Leo’s massive Tesla ownership has given him a tremendous amount of influence, and other shareholders who are widely supportive of Musk are threatened by it.

Having paid $3.5 billion to own what he says is a 0.8 percent stake in the automaker, Leo believes it is time for a change of tune from Tesla at the helm. Musk has drawn criticism from some investors due to his purchase of Twitter, which is now called X, arguing it has pulled away from his focus on Tesla.

Tesla, on the other hand, is doing anything it can to get Musk his package. As he has said in the past, he may pursue other opportunities outside of the company if he is not given more power. Losing his compensation package may be the final straw, and it could ultimately mean a new form of leadership and perhaps a new company altogether.

