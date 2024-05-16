By

VinFast’s VF3 electric vehicle may be the company’s biggest home run hitter yet.

The automaker based out of Hanoi, Vietnam, announced this morning that the VF3 has landed the most pre-orders for a vehicle ever in the country. Within 66 hours of its launch, the VF3 had 27,649 non-refundable and non-transferable pre-orders, setting a new record.

“The 27,649 pre-orders received within 66 hours is a testament to the strong support and trust of the Vietnamese people for VinFast,” CEO Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang said. “We are extremely grateful for our customers’ endorsement for the VF 3 and our brand, and we will strive to continue to earn their support as we grow into a world-class Vietnamese automaker.”

VinFast used an interesting strategy to try and gain more traction. Instead of just selling the vehicle through its website, the company made orders available on e-commerce platforms as well and achieved more than half of its total orders online. This made the car available to anyone from anywhere, making the car-buying process easy and less stressful.

At least 20,000 VF3 vehicles are expected to be delivered this year, according to the company, which plans to get the first units to customers in August.

The VF3 has received an incredible amount of hype in Vietnam and became somewhat of a social media phenomenon earlier this year.

Its introductory pricing also managed to attract buyers from all corners of the country, as VinFast launched two price points. One includes a battery subscription, which allows owners to pay more or less based on their range needs. This was something the company adjusted with its VF 8 and VF9 models by increasing prices.

The VF3 with the battery subscription started at just $9,248, while the vehicle alone was priced at $12,390. This affordable price point on both vehicle options makes the car extremely attractive to any consumer, and its flexible financing options also seem to be positive for potential buyers.

VinFast only requires a downpayment of $1,965 to $2,750 to lock in the order. This leaves only a small amount of a loan remaining, and if financed over the course of 84 months, which is an extremely long time considering other options, the monthly payment will be roughly $78.50.

There is also a generous warranty that is the best offering in the Vietnamese market: a 7-year or 160,000 km warranty for the vehicle (whichever comes first) and an 8-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery.

