Tesla Korea hiring AI Chip Engineers amid push for high-volume AI chips

In a recent post on X, Tesla Korea announced that it is hiring AI Chip Design Engineers as part of a project aimed at developing what the company describes as the world’s highest-volume AI chips. CEO Elon Musk later amplified the initiative.

Tesla Korea stated that it is seeking “talented individuals to join in developing the world’s highest-level mass-produced AI chips.”

“This project aims to develop AI chip architecture that will achieve the highest production volume in the world in the future,” Tesla Korea wrote in its post on X.

As per Tesla Korea, those who wish to apply for the AI Chip Design Engineer post should email Ai_Chips@Tesla.com and include “the three most challenging technical problems you have solved.”

[Tesla Korea 채용공고 – AI Chip Design Engineer]



Tesla에서 세계 최고 수준의 대량 생산 AI 칩 개발에 함께할 인재를 찾습니다.

해당 프로젝트는 향후 세계에서 가장 높은 생산량을 기록할 AI 칩 아키텍처 개발을 목표로 합니다.



📌 모집 직무

AI Chip Design Engineer



📌 지원 방법

아래 내용을…— Tesla Korea (@tesla_korea) February 15, 2026

If you’re in Korea and want to work on chip design, fabrication or AI software, join Tesla! https://t.co/5cc8JA6JrE— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2026

Elon Musk echoed the hiring push in a separate post. “If you’re in Korea and want to work on chip design, fabrication or AI software, join Tesla!” he wrote.

The recruitment effort in South Korea comes as Tesla accelerates development of its in-house AI chips, which power its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, Optimus humanoid robot, and data center training infrastructure.

Tesla has been steadily expanding its silicon development teams globally. In recent months, the company has posted roles in Austin and Palo Alto for silicon module process engineers across lithography, etching, and other chip fabrication disciplines, as noted in a Benzinga report.

Tesla Korea’s hiring efforts align with the company’s long-term goal of designing and producing AI chips at massive scale. Musk has previously stated that Tesla’s future AI chips could become the highest-volume AI processors in the world.

The move also comes amid Tesla’s broader expansion into AI initiatives. The company recently committed about $2 billion into xAI as part of a Series E funding round, reinforcing its focus on artificial intelligence across vehicles, robotics, and compute infrastructure.