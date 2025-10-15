Tesla launches new interior option for Model Y

Tesla has launched a new interior option for the rare Model Y L trim that is available only in China, marking the first new color for the inside of a vehicle in some time.

Tesla has traditionally stuck with either Black or White interior options with the Model 3 and Model Y, although the Model S and Model X have had additional colors. The Model S and Model X still have a Walnut Cream interior option that costs an additional $2,000.

With the mass market models, however, Tesla has maintained the Black or White selections, until now, at least in China.

Tesla just launched a new light grey interior option for the Model Y L in China, which will cost $1,120.

It differs from the white interior slightly, but it is nice for buyers in China to have this third option:

Advertisement

The new color is only available on the Model Y L in China, so customers who take delivery of other trim levels or in other regions will not have this color available to them, just as the vehicle configuration itself is exclusive to that market.

In terms of whether it will make its way to other markets, CEO Elon Musk has said that the Model Y L could potentially make its way to the United States at the end of 2026, but it is not a certainty.

Musk said:

“This variant of the Model Y doesn’t start production in the U.S. until the end of next year. Might not ever, given the advent of self-driving in America.”

This variant of the Model Y doesn’t start production in the US until the end of next year. Might not ever, given the advent of self-driving in America. Advertisement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2025

This came as a disappointment to many fans and owners in the U.S. because people here have been pushing Tesla to create and manufacture a new, full-size SUV, or at least something more traditional that competes with vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition.

While the Model Y L is not on par with the size of those vehicles, it is a longer and larger version of the best-selling Model Y.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the new interior option is something we could hopefully see added to U.S. vehicles, although it seems Tesla’s focus is truly dialed in on the Cybercab and expanding Robotaxi and autonomy.