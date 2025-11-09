Tesla is launching a crazy new Rental program with cheap daily rates, giving people the opportunity to borrow a vehicle in the company’s lineup with an outrageous number of perks.

This week, Tesla launched its in-house Rental program that will give people a vehicle for between three to seven days, with prices varying and starting at just $60 per day.

However, there are additional perks that make it a really great deal, including Free Supercharging and Free Full Self-Driving (Supervised) for the duration of the rental.

There are no limits on mileage or charging, although the terms do not allow you to leave the state you are renting.

Tesla wrote in an email advertising the program:

Advertisement

“Rent a Tesla and see how it makes every errand, commute, and road trip more fun. While it’s yours, try Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and control and monitor your vehicle with the Tesla app.

Schedule your rental for three to seven days starting at $60 per day (plus taxes and fees) and charge for free at any Tesla-owned Supercharger.

Order your own Tesla within seven days of your rental to get up to a $250 credit toward your purchase.”

This is a great opportunity that will convince MANY people to make the jump. All your concerns about switching are answered within two days. It’s easier than owning a gas car ever has been. https://t.co/QayTf6YVbw pic.twitter.com/TCHqfTRpes — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 8, 2025 Advertisement

Tesla has long adopted the mentality that butts in seats will sell cars, and for the most part, it is a great strategy. Driving a Tesla is different from owning and driving a combustion engine vehicle; it truly feels as if you are in a car from the past when you get back in an ICE car.

This strategy could be looked at as more of a way for people to experience Tesla ownership than anything.

Although some might use it as a typical rental program that will see it be a cool way to drive without putting miles on a personal car, most will use it as the 48-hour test drive was designed for, which is a short-term way to experience EV ownership.

Tesla is only offering this program at a handful of locations currently, including San Diego and Costa Mesa, California.