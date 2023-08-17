Tesla is planning to launch a Rental Program in Texas

By

Tesla is planning to enter the rental space with a new, small pilot program in Texas, according to job postings.

Tesla is seeking a Program Manager in Business Development out of its Headquarters in Austin, Texas, but the details of the job description paint a picture that the automaker is heading toward launching its own rental program, presumably for those who have been involved in a collision.

The job responsibility states that the person selected will help “lead in the launch of the Tesla Rental Program in Texas” and will “support the team on launching a small pilot in all Texas collision sites.”

The job posting also specifically states that the new program would be launched in “any airports for the Tesla employee pilot.”

Rental programs are highly popular in airports as people who fly into areas need cars to travel locally.

Tesla has been in a partnership with Hertz, which operates rental programs out of many airports, but the automaker could be looking to broaden its rental presence. The more people that sit in a Tesla and drive one, the better, as many people will enjoy the unique experience it offers.

The posting is focused on both collision and rentals, as “Glass Repair Optimization” and “Supporting all new business development projects and launches” are also main parts of the job:

Glass Repair Optimization –

Assist in leading the process improvements to reduce repair time for all glass repairs in collision

Develop best practices and standardize tooling to launch short term improvements

Support long term vision for all Texas sites to include automation cells Supporting all new business development projects and launches – Ready to support any new project that will provide cost saving benefits to the collision team.

Lead business cases and thorough analysis ahead of any new project

Launch small pilots to determine feasibility

Plenty more business practices outside of the new rental program could come from this position.

