Tesla to lose 64 Superchargers on New Jersey Turnpike in controversial decision

Tesla is going to lose 64 Superchargers on the New Jersey Turnpike after a decision by the Turnpike’s governing body was made not to renew its contract with the automaker.

On Friday, Tesla revealed that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) had officially decided to choose a sole third-party provider for its electric vehicle infrastructure. This resulted in the NJTA not renewing its contract to keep Tesla Superchargers on the toll road.

The NJTA also requested, with its decision not to renew with Tesla, that the company decommission all 64 Supercharger stalls, an unprecedented decision that will remove these plugs from the turnpike, making charging more scarce on the busy roadway.

Tesla detailed the situation on Friday:

“The New Jersey Turnpike Authority (“NJTA”) has chosen a sole third-party charging provider to serve the New Jersey Turnpike and is not allowing us to co-locate. As a result, NJTA requested 64 existing Supercharger stalls on the New Jersey Turnpike to not be renewed and be decommissioned.”

Tesla said it has been preparing for the potential that the Turnpike Authority would make this decision for three years by building 116 Superchargers nearby to still supply drivers with reliable charging infrastructure.

The company also noted that its Trip Planner would adjust automatically.

There were also efforts to maintain a relationship that would benefit both the Turnpike and EV drivers who use it.

Tesla said it offered the NJTA various “above-market commercial items,” like an offer to build Superchargers at all New Jersey Service Plazas with equipment upgrades like screens and adapters for those companies who have gained access to its charging piles but need to utilize the NACS and CCS1 plugs.

The decision is one that seemed to baffle the company, especially as infrastructure is one of the biggest concerns among EV skeptics:

“Tesla always advocates for more infrastructure and co-location with additional third-party charging providers. This drives down costs through optionality, and accelerates EV adoption by having sufficient capacity to shoulder peaks. We expect that ~30 times more fast-charging capacity is needed to get to full EV adoption. NJTA’s decision to remove, rather than add, critical charging infrastructure is a setback for New Jersey’s EV adoption goals of 100% Zero-Emission New Car Sales by 2035. It removes Turnpike access to the most reliable (99.9% uptime), least congested (<1% waiters) and cost-effective (~30% lower $/kWh) charging. “

The company said it was more than willing to invest in Turnpike sites if the Authority or New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to reverse the decision.