Tesla quietly bolstered its navigation with a new trip planner option and map updates, but that’s not all. The automaker also added a new feature to an in-car entertainment option, making it a little better for those who might use it.
These updates are part of Software Update 2024.20, which includes Adaptive Headlights in the U.S. and Canada, along with improvements to the headlights in Europe.
However, Tesla is making more changes and improvements to its in-car navigation. Earlier this week, we reported on CEO Elon Musk confirming a new “Avoid Highways” option for those who require a little more adventure during their drive. According to the comments and responses on that piece, it was a feature many were hoping for.
Voyage Trip Planner
Tesla hacker green reported that a decompile of some of the changes in Software Update 2024.20.1 showed something called “Voyage” Trip planner.
Seemingly new trip planner (called Voyage) that could be selected in main or shadow mode Tesla side.
I guess after they had peak trip planner performance couple years ago, it started to slide and they did the most natural thing a programmer would do – rewrite it from scratch. 🙃
— green (@greentheonly) June 8, 2024
Likely a rewrite of the Trip Planner it already has, Tesla will probably bring new features with this. It could include the “Avoid Highways” option that we discussed earlier this week, along with better performance and other navigation preferences.
Maps Improvement
Tesla is using Google Places API for points of interest, helping drivers find nearby coffee shops or parks simply by using their maps.
This is a relatively small adjustment but could pay dividends for those who are in unfamiliar areas.
Towing Projection
A new range projection of what your travel distance is expected to be while pulling a trailer or towing a boat or other car will now be included. This is a handy feature for those who travel and camp, as it previously kept people at bay by having them calculate their own range as they traveled.
Tesla Cybertruck seen towing a Model Y on a trailer in California
Range depletion is increased when towing because of more energy expenditure. Now, it will be easier to pull something as your car will tell you how much longer you can go before you should stop for a charge.
Caraoke Recording
Caraoke is the in-car karaoke feature that Tesla rolled out a few years ago. A great entertainment option, the only thing missing was the ability to record your singing session in your car.
Tesla will add that with the next update.
I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.