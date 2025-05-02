News
Tesla exec shares unique Supercharger team rule that accelerates EV adoption
It is a rule that allows Tesla to become an industry leader in EV charging services.
Tesla Director of Charging for North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific Max de Zegher recently shared some insights on a rather interesting rule that is being followed by the Supercharger team. It is a rule that, in a lot of ways, allows Tesla to further accelerate EV adoption.
No Exclusivity
In a recent post on its official social media account on X, the Tesla Charging team noted that it does not have exclusivity clauses for EV charging with property owners. As per the team, they discourage property owners to opt for exclusivity clauses since EV charging should not be restricted. “Hosting more charging infrastructure improves range confidence, keeps charging prices low, and accelerates EV adoption,” the Tesla Charging team wrote in its post.
While the Supercharger Network could have been a strong moat for Tesla in the electric vehicle sector, the charging network has been opened to other automakers’ EVs over the past years. In North America, Tesla’s home-grown NACS has become a standard, being adopted by veterans like Ford and General Motors and newer companies like Lucid Motors and Rivian.
Charging Director’s Comments
In a follow-up comment, de Zegher stated that the Tesla Charging team makes it a point to explain to landlords why EV charging should not have exclusivity clauses. As per the executive, there is no shortage of areas that could host EV charging spaces, so it only makes sense to support their expansion.
“When landlords offer us exclusivity, we actively reject it and explain our reasoning. We encourage them to install as much charging infrastructure as possible. We stand by our goal of ensuring as much dependable and affordable charging infrastructure as possible, whether from Tesla or other providers. There is no shortage of parking spaces, especially with increasing autonomy on the horizon. Legal moats only slow down EV infrastructure growth,” de Zegher wrote in a post on X.
Tesla Supercharger Stats
As per Tesla in its Q1 2025 Update Letter, the company operates 7,131 Supercharger stations with 67,316 Supercharger stalls worldwide as of the end of the first quarter. This effectively makes the Supercharger Network into one of the most reliable and cost-effective charging solutions in the market.
Lifestyle
Tesla Model 3 driver is using FSD to travel to Mt. Everest Base Camp
The ambitious, nearly 4,000-kilometer (2,485-mile) Tesla FSD journey is being livestreamed on Chinese social media.
Count on Tesla drivers in China to push Full Self Driving (FSD) as far as it could go. As could be seen in videos posted on Chinese social media, a brave Model 3 owner is currently going on an epic journey from Henan Province to the base camp of Mt. Everest on FSD.
Recent posts from the Model 3 driver suggest that the ambitious destination may be within reach.
Epic FSD Journey
As noted by Tesla owner-enthusiast Aaron Li, the journey from Henan Province to the base camp of Mt. Everest spans almost 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles). The journey itself is epic, with stunning vistas and roads that require some drivers to bring oxygen canisters with them. The fact that it is being done using FSD makes it extra impressive.
Based on the videos that have been recently shared, the Model 3 running FSD seems to be nearing the Everest Base Camp. There seems to be a good chance that the Tesla Model 3 may reach its destination this Friday.
Previous Everest Trips
This is not the first time that a Tesla has driven to Mt. Everest’s base camp. That would be a Model 3 that was driven in September 2020. That vehicle, which went on a long 5,500 km (3,400-mile) journey, was manually driven to its destination.
In April 2021, Tesla China announced that it has completed the buildout of 11 Supercharger stations in the picturesque route from Chengdu to Tingri. This route would allow drivers to reach the base camp of Mt. Everest. Sure enough, in July 2022, Tesla China shared a video of two Teslas—a Model X and Model Y—reaching the Everest base camp without any issues. Numerous other Tesla drivers have since taken on the long, picturesque journey.
Check out this Tesla Model Y’s journey to the Mt. Everest base camp in the video below.
News
T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular doubles as free 5G trial for rival users
T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular is set to deliver satellite connectivity to users on rival carriers. The Starlink cellular beta program could double as a free trial for T-Mobile’s 5G network, blending space-based innovation with a strategic push to attract new customers. T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular service will launch soon, aiming to showcase both Starlink’s capabilities and T-Mobile’s terrestrial network.
“The wait is almost over,” T-Mobile announced in a Wednesday email to those who signed up for free beta access to the cellular Starlink service. “Our phone partners have been hustling to get more phones satellite-optimized, and in just a couple weeks, you’ll be invited to the beta.”
The Starlink cellular program includes “50GB of high-speed data and unlimited texts,” offering a robust test of T-Mobile’s 5G network alongside Starlink’s satellite connectivity. This package mirrors T-Mobile’s existing three-month free trial, which provides 50GB of premium mobile data via eSIM, allowing users to try T-Mobile without switching from their current provider.
Starlink cellular’s availability to rival carrier users via eSIM is a key draw, enabling seamless access to T-Mobile’s network and Starlink’s satellite service. T-Mobile sweetens the deal with perks like “$5 movie tickets, 25% off concert tickets, travel discounts, and T-Mobile Tuesdays for free stuff and great perks every week.” These incentives underscore T-Mobile’s strategy to convert beta testers into full-time customers.
Last week, T-Mobile reduced Starlink cellular’s price to $10 per month for both its customers and those on rival carriers, enhancing affordability. The company’s exclusive U.S. partnership with SpaceX gives it a head start in satellite connectivity. Meanwhile, competitors AT&T and Verizon, collaborating with AST SpaceMobile, may lag by a year or two due to fewer satellites.
By offering rival carrier users a free trial of its 5G network through the Starlink cellular beta program, T-Mobile positions itself as a leader in terrestrial and satellite connectivity. The initiative highlights the potential of SpaceX’s Starlink and leverages T-Mobile’s network strengths to capture a broader market, setting the stage for a new era of hybrid connectivity.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s OpenAI lawsuit clears hurdle as trial looms
Elon Musk says OpenAI betrayed its nonprofit mission. Who should steer AI’s future—visionaries or shareholders?
Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman has cleared a major hurdle. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California recently rejected OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the case, setting the stage for a high-stakes trial over the AI giant’s for-profit conversion. The ruling intensifies the rivalry between two tech titans vying for dominance in artificial intelligence (AI).
Elon Musk is an OpenAI co-founder who provided significant early funding. In the lawsuit, Musk alleged that OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit to a for-profit entity violates contractual obligations and constitutes fraud. Last year, The lawsuit was filed against Altman, OpenAI, and its key investor, Microsoft, aiming to block the conversion to a for-profit company.
In March, a ruling denied Musk’s request for a preliminary injunction. However, Judge Rogers recently expedited the trial and set it for March 2026. On Thursday, she dismissed some claims but upheld key allegations, allowing the case to proceed.
“Musk adequately alleges that the defendants promised to maintain OpenAI’s non-profit status and structure in order to obtain his contributions and that they intended to do so in order to obtain the capital needed to create a for-profit venture to enrich themselves,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote.
She also rejected OpenAI’s attempt to dismiss Musk’s claim of an implied contract. “Although there is no express contract, Musk adequately pleads in the alternative that there is an implied-in-fact contract,” the California judge noted.
“In the world of litigation, this is a big win,” said a person close to Musk, highlighting the retention of “big-ticket items” like the fraud allegation.
OpenAI, which can appeal the decision, countersued Musk last month. It claims Musk’s lawsuit is a “bad-faith” effort to hinder its progress and benefit his AI venture, xAI.
OpenAI’s push to become a for-profit public benefit corporation aims to streamline fundraising but has sparked a backlash from AI experts like Geoffrey Hinton. Former employees warn that OpenAI’s change of direction could prioritize profits over its mission to advance AI for humanity’s benefit.
Financial Times attempted to contact OpenAI and its biggest investor, Microsoft. OpenAI declined to comment, and Microsoft did not respond.
As Elon Musk and OpenAI head toward trial, the outcome could reshape the AI landscape, with implications for governance, innovation, and the balance between profit and public good.
