Tesla maintains hiring efforts in the Philippines

After opening its first store in one of Metro Manila’s most prominent areas, Tesla Philippines now seems to be focusing on growing its headcount in the Southeast Asian country. This could be seen in the job openings for Tesla Philippines that remain on the company’s Careers website.

Prior to Tesla’s official launch of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover in the Philippines earlier this month, industry watchers observed that the electric vehicle maker was ramping its hiring efforts in the country. Tesla also held a number of hiring events to grow its headcount in the Philippines.

A look at Tesla’s Careers page shows that Tesla Philippines is still hiring for over a dozen open posts. All of the posts are still located in Taguig, which suggests that the new hires will likely be deployed to the company’s first store in Bonifacio Global City, a central business district and one of Metro Manila’s most high-end areas.

Tesla is not the only premium automaker that has established its roots in the area. Apart from Tesla, Bonifacio Global City area is also home to dealerships of premium and luxury automakers like Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Maserati, and Bentley. Among these automakers, Tesla Philippines’ offerings are arguably more reasonably priced.

As could be seen in Tesla Philippines’ order page, the Model 3 and Model Y are more closely priced against mainstream vehicles like the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Honda CR-V. Considering the robust feature set of Tesla’s vehicles, it would not be surprising if consumers in the Philippines end up gravitating towards the Model Y and Model 3 for their bang-for-the-buck nature.

