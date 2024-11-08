Tesla officially launches Model 3 and Model Y in the Philippines

By

Tesla officially launched the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover in the Philippines. Both vehicles are priced competitively against mainstream rivals in the country’s automotive segment.

Tesla first Experience Center in the Philippines is located at 22 Uptown Parade, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a central business district and one of Metro Manila’s most high-end areas. Videos and photos taken of the site’s opening ceremony showed that the event was quite prolific, as it attracted a good number of people, including some officials.

Tesla Philippines’ pricing for the Model 3 is quite competitive. The Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive starts at Php 2,109,000 ($36,142), the Model 3 Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD) starts at Php 2,489,000 ($42,652), and the Model 3 Performance starts at Php 3,099,000 ($53,105) before options.

This places the Model 3 in the same price range as the Toyota Camry 2.5 V HEV, which is currently being sold in the Philippines for about Php 2,457,000 ($42,106). It is also significantly more affordable than the BMW 3-Series Sedan 318i Business, which is sold with an MSRP of Php 3,590,000 ($61,522) in the Philippines.

The same is true for the Model Y. As per Tesla Philippines’ order page for the all-electric crossover, the Model Y RWD starts at Php 2,369,000 ($40,596), the Model Y Long Range AWD starts at Php 2,689,000 ($46,080), and the Model Y Performance starts at Php 3,299,000 ($56,533) before options.

With this price, the Tesla Model Y is competitive with other popular crossovers such as the Honda CR-V, which is priced at Php 2,610,000 ($44,730) for its RS e:HEV E-CVT (Platinum White Pearl) variant, or the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, which is sold in the Philippines for Php 2,371,000 ($40,635) for its 2.5L LTD HEV CVT variant. The Model Y is also substantially more affordable than the Lexus RX, whose 350h Executive trim is listed with an MSRP of Php 5,268,000 ($90,292) and whose 500h F Sport Performance variant is listed with an MSRP of Php 6,908,000 ($118,403).

