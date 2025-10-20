News
Tesla makes a change to its ‘American Heroes’ $500 discount
Tesla has made a change to its “American Heroes” discount, which takes $500 off the price of a vehicle purchase if you work in a certain field.
Tesla first launched the American Heroes discount earlier this year on May 22, 2025, and it initially started as a $1,000 deduction on the price of any of the company’s vehicles.
It formerly allowed military veterans, retirees, active-duty members, their spouses, first responders, teachers, and students. It utilized ID.me to verify their occupation.
However, Tesla has added a few groups of workers to this discount, according to language on its website:
“Tesla vehicles are perfect for everyday American heroes. Offer available to verified military veterans, retirees, active-duty members, their spouses, surviving spouses, first responders, medical providers, nurses, students and teachers verified through ID.me1. Adjustments applied when you place your order after verification. Eligibility criteria detailed at ID.me.”
The discount applies to all five Tesla vehicles, so it is not restricted to just the S3XY lineup.
The American Heroes discount is one of the several offers and incentives that Tesla offers on its vehicles. Currently, it is one of four offers Tesla has on its vehicles, with the others being:
- Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Trial: Three-month trial for those who use a referral code to buy a vehicle.
- Premium Connectivity Trial: One-month free
- Financing Offers: Tesla has various financing offers, including a 3.99% APR with $5,000 on Model S and Model X orders in the U.S.
These incentives help drive sales, but they also show Tesla’s appreciation for those who work in challenging fields. The discount has no expiration, as of now, but with this recent addition, Tesla likely has no plans to eliminate the program.
Tesla has occasionally launched discounts for military members near the 4th of July as well.
Tesla updates fans on its plans for the Roadster
Tesla has finally updated fans on its plans for the Roadster after stating earlier this year it would host the “most epic demo,” showcasing the vehicle’s capabilities.
The Roadster is amongst the most highly anticipated automotive releases in the entire industry, and was set for release in 2020 initially. However, Tesla got so caught up with scaling up the Model Y and focusing on autonomy that the project took a figurative backseat.
In the years since its planned release, we have not seen much of the vehicle. Company executives like Elon Musk and Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen have hinted at things about it and teased us with potential release dates, but each time, it has been delayed.
Last year, Tesla planned to show something, but Musk saw what improvements had been made from the original design unveiled back in 2017 and figured the company could go a step further, only delaying the project another year.
But what’s another year, right?
Earlier in 2025, Musk said Tesla would host the “most epic demo” for the Roadster in late 2025. We’re in Q4, so time is running out, but we finally got the update we’ve been waiting for from von Holzhausen on the Ride the Lightning podcast yesterday.
Confirming the demo was still on for this year, he also teased some new features that the Roadster will have, like new paint options.
Von Holzhausen said:
“I’m excited to showcase the Roadster for a lot of different reasons. The wait will be worth it.”
Additionally, he said the capabilities of the Roadster are truly something, and they have gotten the vehicle to a point that it seems to test the “limits of physics.” Franz added that Tesla has “really gotten to a point where we are going to be achieving that standard that we set out.”
Obviously, the Roadster is not a major contributor to Tesla’s mission or to its future, which mostly leans on artificial intelligence and Robotaxi or autonomy. However, it is still a product that Tesla needs to offer, as many have put massive $250,000 downpayments on the vehicle in an attempt to purchase one.
Tesla has not yet announced a date for its demo of the Roadster, but based on Franz’s interview, it seems the company is still on track to hold that by the end of the year.
The full episode with Franz von Holzhausen on the Ride the Lightning podcast is available here.
Tesla is ramping up its hiring for the Cybercab production team
As can be seen on Tesla’s Careers website, three new Cybercab-related positions are currently available at Giga Texas.
Tesla appears to be ramping up its Cybercab team at Giga Texas. As per recent observations by the Tesla community, three new job listings on the automaker’s Careers site suggest that the company is starting to add more critical personnel for the autonomous two-seater’s production.
New Cybercab jobs
As can be seen on Tesla’s Careers website, three new Cybercab-related positions are currently available. Tesla is looking for a Metrology Technician, who will work on the Cybercab’s Quality team; an Equipment Engineer who will work on the Cybercab’s Plastics team; and a Tool & Die Supervisor, who will work in the Injection Molding team.
All three positions are based in Austin, Texas, which is quite unsurprising as Giga Texas is the only facility today that has the capability to produce the vehicle. The Cybercab’s production is quite different compared to Tesla’s other vehicles, as it is the first car that would be produced using the company’s “Unboxed” process.
Unlike any car that’s produced before
Elon Musk has previously said the Cybercab will be Tesla’s highest-volume vehicle, targeting an annual rate of 2 million units. He also mentioned that the vehicle’s manufacturing line will not resemble an automotive production line at all. Instead, it would resemble a high-speed consumer electronics line, which should pave the way for one Cybercab to be produced every few seconds.
“If you’ve seen the design of the Cybercab line, it doesn’t look like a normal car manufacturing line. It looks like a really high-speed consumer electronics line. In fact, the line will move so fast that actually people can’t even get close to it. I think it’ll be able to produce a car ultimately in less than 5 seconds,” Musk stated during Tesla’s All-Hands meeting earlier this year.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk: Grok 5 now has a 10% chance of becoming world’s first AGI
If his prediction comes to pass, xAI could very well become yet another world-changing company from Elon Musk.
Elon Musk has shared his most optimistic forecast about Grok 5’s capabilities yet. In a recent post on X, Musk stated that he now believes that the upcoming update to xAI’s large language model has a 10% chance of achieving artificial general intelligence.
If his prediction comes to pass, xAI could very well become yet another world-changing company from Elon Musk.
Musk’s previous Grok 5 estimate
Just last month, Elon Musk estimated that xAI might have a chance at achieving artificial general intelligence with Grok 5. Musk’s comments at the time already made headlines, considering that no company in the world today has achieved AGI yet, though numerous AI startups today are actively pursuing artificial general intelligence.
In a recent post on X, Musk noted that his “estimate of the probability of Grok 5 achieving AGI is now at 10% and rising.” In another post, he also noted that “Grok 5 will be AGI or something indistinguishable from AGI.” Grok 5 is yet to be released, though Musk’s comments about the update are definitely setting expectations.
AGI will be world changing
Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) refers to an AI system that is capable of matching or surpassing human-level intelligence across tasks such as thinking, reasoning, and other domains by a notable margin, as noted in a previous report from Benzinga. With AGI achieved, industries from robotics to manufacturing would likely see a notable boost.
As per a report from the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development (CIRSD), AGI could eventually pave the way for artificial super intelligence (ASI), which would be more intelligent than AGI and likely more intelligent than all of humanity combined.
