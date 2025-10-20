Tesla makes a change to its ‘American Heroes’ $500 discount

Tesla has made a change to its “American Heroes” discount, which takes $500 off the price of a vehicle purchase if you work in a certain field.

Tesla first launched the American Heroes discount earlier this year on May 22, 2025, and it initially started as a $1,000 deduction on the price of any of the company’s vehicles.

It formerly allowed military veterans, retirees, active-duty members, their spouses, first responders, teachers, and students. It utilized ID.me to verify their occupation.

However, Tesla has added a few groups of workers to this discount, according to language on its website:

“Tesla vehicles are perfect for everyday American heroes. Offer available to verified military veterans, retirees, active-duty members, their spouses, surviving spouses, first responders, medical providers, nurses, students and teachers verified through ID.me1. Adjustments applied when you place your order after verification. Eligibility criteria detailed at ID.me.”

The discount applies to all five Tesla vehicles, so it is not restricted to just the S3XY lineup.

The American Heroes discount is one of the several offers and incentives that Tesla offers on its vehicles. Currently, it is one of four offers Tesla has on its vehicles, with the others being:

Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Trial: Three-month trial for those who use a referral code to buy a vehicle.

Premium Connectivity Trial: One-month free

Financing Offers: Tesla has various financing offers, including a 3.99% APR with $5,000 on Model S and Model X orders in the U.S.

These incentives help drive sales, but they also show Tesla’s appreciation for those who work in challenging fields. The discount has no expiration, as of now, but with this recent addition, Tesla likely has no plans to eliminate the program.

Tesla has occasionally launched discounts for military members near the 4th of July as well.