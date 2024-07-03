Tesla launches perfect discount just in time for 4th of July

By

Tesla has launched the perfect discount for car buyers just in time for the 4th of July as Americans celebrate Independence Day.

Tesla will be giving anyone who is active military or a veteran, along with their spouses, a $1,000 discount on the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. The discount was just launched today:

The most American-made cars are S3XY To honor those who have served our country, members of the US military + their spouses are eligible for the Tesla Military Purchase Program on a new Model S, 3, X or Y → https://t.co/86QHvajnjG pic.twitter.com/n0NISCwUXM — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) July 3, 2024

“To honor those who have served our country, we’re offering members of the U.S. military $1,000 off the purchase price of Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. This offer is available to military veterans, retirees, active duty members and their spouses. There is no limit on the number of vehicles that can be purchased.”

Tesla will verify the buyer’s military status through ID.me. The discount is not available on Cybertruck or used Tesla vehicles, the company said.

This is truly an awesome program that gives those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom an opportunity to receive a reasonable discount on a Tesla EV.

With Independence Day being celebrated on Thursday, perhaps this will also get Tesla’s Q3 off to a good start. Tesla did not list how long it would keep the Military Discount active.

If you are an active military member or served in the past, you can click here to be directed to Tesla’s Military Discount page.

This is not the first time Tesla has rolled out special treatment for our vets and active military members.

In the past, we have covered some of the things Tesla has done to pay tribute to the brave.

Tesla also has a Veteran Employment Program and has a special page to attract military members specifically to its company.

“We welcome new Veteran employees every month to help us produce the batteries and electric vehicles necessary to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Drawing upon unique skills that each of them bring from their time in service, veterans play an essential role in achieving our bold production goals,” Tesla says on the page.

