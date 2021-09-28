Tesla secures new Megapack project with Arevon, bringing 2021 partnership to 1,000 MWh

By

Tesla and leading renewable energy company Arevon have signed a new master supply agreement that will supply the Scottsdale, Arizona-based entity with another 2 GW/6 GWh supply of Tesla Megapacks for an ongoing energy storage operation in California. The new contractual agreement brings Arevon’s 2021 total to 250 MW/1,000 MWh of battery energy storage systems, all powered by the Tesla Megapack at sites in California and Nevada.

The Megapack from Tesla, a large-scale energy storage battery that can handle sustainable energy projects on a commercial scale, was chosen to support the “Falcon Portfolio.” The Falcon Portfolio is a joint venture from Arevon and fellow energy company Tenaska, which aims to develop standalone energy storage projects in California load centers over the next four years. The facilities aim to reduce blackouts and outages for California-based customers who are unfortunately all too familiar with power issues, especially during the state’s wildfire season.

Due to raging fires and scorching hot temperatures in the Golden State, energy usage skyrockets during these months due to increased air conditioning usage. Those who depend on the energy grid to power their homes are tasked with cutting back on use. At the same time, the State of California’s government encourages homeowners to take steps such as charging their electric cars at certain hours or cut back on air conditioning temperatures.

The facilities that Arevon and Tenaska are attempting to build through the Falcon Portfolio would be configured to provide “up to four hours of battery-delivered energy during peak times of day,” the company wrote. “Well-sited standalone battery systems improve local reliability and can be used to prevent grid outages.”

It was a no-brainer to choose the Tesla Megapack for the project, according to Arevon’s Chief Operating Officer Justin Johnson. He is pleased to be working with the Silicon Valley-based electric car and sustainable energy company on the project. Tesla’s already impressive portfolio of energy projects that have utilized the Megapack continues to grow, with Arevon’s newest venture being the most recent task for the Megapack.

Johnson said:

“Arevon is at the forefront of powering the energy transition through solar and storage resources. We are pleased to be working with Tesla, securing a quality product that is in high demand. This agreement ensures that Arevon can deliver near-term storage solutions to our customers, mitigating the risk of supply shortages and project delays.”

Last week, Tesla broke ground on a new Megapack production facility in Northern California. The Megapack production plant in Lathrop, California, will not only help Tesla launch more commercial sustainable energy projects in partnerships like the one with Arevon, but it will also help the company combat demand for its battery storage units. CEO Elon Musk estimated that Megapack would be sold out through 2022, but this date could change depending on the completion of the Lathrop plant.

