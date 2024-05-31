Kia EV9 production begins in Georgia

By

Kia EV9 production has started at the South Korean automaker’s Georgia assembly plant in West Point. The Kia EV9 is an all-electric three-row SUV and the first electric vehicle (EV) made in Georgia to be put up for sale in the United States auto market.

“This expansion of Kia’s operations in our state and the addition of this incredible new product line to the vehicles already being built in West Point is just the latest example of what comes from state and local partners working with this valued job creator. I want to congratulate the Kia Georgia team members on today’s achievement and thank them for choosing the Peach State yet again as we work to become the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp.

2024 EV9

Kia’s Georgia plant will assemble the 2025 EV9. Since its debut in the global auto market, the Kia EV9 has won multiple awards. In April 2024, it won the coveted “Best of the Best” Red Dot award in the Cars and Motorcycle category. Earlier this month, the Texas Auto Writers Association named the Kia EV9 the “Best in Class” in several categories, including Performance SUV, mid-size CUV, and electric vehicle.

The Kia EV9 has been recognized for its “Opposites United” design philosophy, specifically its contemporary exterior with strong classic lines. It has also been acknowledged for its usability. According to Eric Watson, the Vice President of Sales Operations at Kia America, the Kia EV9 contributed heavily to the automaker’s 151% increase in EV sales in the United States.

“Today’s launch of the Kia EV9 in Georgia is the latest example of Kia’s commitment to the U.S. market and the state of Georgia.

“Through Plan S, Kia is poised to be a leader in the e-mobility sector for years to come. Having achieved prestigious accolades such as World Car of the Year, World EV of the Year, and North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, EV9 will be in excellent hands with the team members at Kia Georgia and their track record for assembling award-winning, world-renowned products speaks for itself,” commented SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, the President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

Take a look at the 2024 Kia EV9 below!

2024 EV9 2024 EV9 2024 EV9 2024 EV9

