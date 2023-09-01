GMC Hummer EV production hits 2,439 units in July

By

General Motors’ GMC Hummer EV production seems to be hitting its stride. As per recent reports, it would appear that a total of 2,439 GMC Hummer EV units were produced in July 2023.

With such numbers, the total number of Hummer EV units that have been produced since the start of regular production in 2021 has reached 16,088 units. From this number, 11,058 have been produced so far in the 2023 calendar year. It should be noted that these figures include both the Hummer EV pickup truck and the Hummer EV SUV.

As noted in a GM Authority report, July’s Hummer EV production of 2,439 units represents an 11.31% decrease from June 2023, when production of the all-electric pickup tuck reached 2,750 units. June 2023’s results represented the highest monthly production total for the Hummer EV since the vehicle’s start of regular production in October 2021.

The production of the Hummer EV was paused in December 2022 and January 2023 to accommodate upgrades to GM’s Factory Zero facility. The upgrades are reportedly intended to pave the way for the upcoming production of the Chevy Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. Similar to the Hummer EV, the Silverado EV and Sierra EV are based on the GM BT1 platform.

A look at GM’s monthly production numbers for the Hummer EV suggests that the automaker is gaining some steam with the rollout of its hulking all-electric pickup truck. In February 2023, 504 units of the Hummer EV were produced, and this number increased to 975 units the following month. The production of the Hummer EV has since increased, culminating in June 2023’s 2,750 units.

With the production of the Hummer EV seemingly hitting its stride, it would be interesting to see how many of the all-electric pickup trucks would be sold each month. By the end of the second quarter, after all, GM reported that it had only sold 49 Hummer EV pickups in 2023. A total of 47 of the vehicles were sold in the second quarter.

