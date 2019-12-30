Tesla Model 3 deliveries hit new record in the Netherlands, hints at strong Q4 numbers

Tesla continued its strong push in the Netherlands with an impressive 1,011 registrations on Saturday, with the all-electric midsize Model 3 sedan leading the charge with 989 new entries in the books.

Aside from the Model 3, there were also 11 Model S and 11 Model X units added to the registry based on the data shared by Twitter user Morten Grove, known for his extensive Tesla-ship coverage and data analysis.

While the data on Tesla’s official number of deliveries are not out yet, electric vehicle data portal EU-EVs.com published its estimates that there are 11,679 Model 3, 276 Model S, and 277 Model X units registered in the Netherlands as of Dec. 28, 2019. These bring the Q4 2019 Tesla registrations in the country to 16,617 for the Model 3. Model X registrations were pegged at 473, and the Model S was pegged at 409.

🚨ONE THOUSAND AND ELEVEN🚨

Tesla cars were registered yesterday the Netherlands! 📈📈🇳🇱🇳🇱🚘🚘🤯

Need I say that's a record?



28th Dec.🗓

Total: 1011

M3: 989 (SR+/RWD/AWD/P: 25/1/834/129)

MS: 11

MX: 11@jpr007 @PBRStreetGang7 @TroyTeslike @teslawelt pic.twitter.com/00wgnGHk6c — Morten 🐶Grove 🚢 (@mortenlund89) December 29, 2019

The latest figures out of the Netherlands are essential when looking at the targets of Tesla as the electric car maker aims to deliver between 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles in 2019, a roughly 45-60% percent increase from its already impressive numbers from the previous year. The country has become the U.S. electric car maker’s biggest market in Europe, overtaking Norway earlier this month.

An image shared by Twitter user Professeur Tournesol also shows how busy Tesla was last Saturday:

Tesla deliveries The Netherlands saturday 28th of december 2019. Final sprint of q4 2019! Pretty busy, they will deliver aprox. 500 cars today. @mortenlund89 #Tesla pic.twitter.com/kKCi4VFbKP — Professeur Tournesol (@sjoerd87777991) December 28, 2019

The performance of Tesla in Europe is consistent with the company’s push in other markets. It just made its first deliveries of the first Model 3 units produced in China on Monday to local employees, a symbolic event to kick off the entry of its mass-produced sedan in the world’s largest EV market. Deliveries to local Chinese consumers are expected to follow soon. .

The surge in Tesla sales in The Netherlands may also be due to the Dutch government’s move of gradually increasing the Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax on all-electric vehicles to 22% by 2026. In 2019, the BIK for EVs was 4 percent up to a maximum of 50,000 euros and this will go up to 8% up to a maximum of 45,000 euros starting in January. This means that EV users would likely need to pay higher taxes for their green vehicles. This upswing in sales is again expected by the end of next year when the country prepares for the next round of BIK increase.

In September, Tesla also set a record in the Netherlands with 6,251 vehicles registered in Q3 2019. During the same period, the Model 3 also became the most popular vehicle in the country, surpassing the longtime European favorite, the Volkswagen Polo. Just last week, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands confirmed a ruling that mandates 25 percent emission reduction by the end of 2020. The country also requires all cars to be emission-free by the end of 2030.