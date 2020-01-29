First look at Tesla Model 3 Forged Performance Wheels in 20″ for referral program winners

Tesla Model 3 owners who won a set of 20″ Forged Performance Wheels through a past referral program are getting their first look at the exclusive wheel and tire set.

Tesla owners who qualified for the reward after referring three or more sales through their personal referral links were given the choice between a set of 21″ Arachnid Wheels for the Model S, 22″ Turbine wheels for the Model X, or Model 3 Performance Wheels. Though there were no indications of size and design for the Model 3 wheels during the time of the program that ended on February 2, 2019, we’re now learning that they are in a 20-inch diameter and in a staggered configuration.

Credit: Twitter/@BLKMDL3 Tesla Referral Program – Model 3 Performance Wheels (Credit: Tesla)

Tesla owner Zack, who goes by @BLKMDL3 on Twitter, shared a first look at the new 20″ Model 3 Forged Performance Wheels. According to discussions taking place on the Tesla Owners Online forum, the wheels were photographed with race-ready Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, commonly found on some of the world’s most popular performance vehicles. The Ferrari 458 Speciale and the Porsche 918 Spyder hybrid supercar, named as the Quickest Car of the Decade by Car and Driver, both come with equipped with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.

Tire size for the Model 3 Forged Performance wheels measures 235/35/20 for the front and 275/35/20 for the rear, as seen in the leaked image. There is speculation between some referral program winners that the forged wheels may be up to 2-4 pounds lighter than Tesla’s standard Model 3 performance wheels.

Winners of the 20″ Model 3 Performance Wheels are advised to self-schedule appointments through their Tesla app for installation of the wheel and tire package.

Tesla’s popular referral program was a way for owners to reap the rewards of growing the electric vehicle community as a whole through referral sales. The electric car company ultimately ended its generous free-vehicle program after the referral program became economically infeasible, only to bring it back with newer and more scalable terms that include the chance to enter in a drawing for a free Model Y or Tesla Roadster.

Join the Tesla community and discuss your thoughts on the latest sighting of the Model 3 Forged Performance wheels.