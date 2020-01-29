Tesla (TSLA) crushes Q4 2019 results: Maintains profit, beats Wall St. revenue estimates

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter earnings for 2019 saw the electric car maker post $7.38 billion in revenue, exceeding estimates from Wall Street. The results, which were discussed at length in an Update Letter, were released after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 29.

Tesla entered and ended the fourth quarter on a high note. Propelled by a surprise profit in the third quarter, TSLA shares experienced a radical rise that has continued until today. The company also delivered 112,000 vehicles over Q4 2019, while producing 104,000, setting new records once more.

The following are the key points in Tesla’s Q4 2019 and Full Year Update Letter.

REVENUE

Tesla reported revenue of $7.38 billion for the fourth quarter. In contrast, Wall St. expected Tesla to report revenue of $7.047 billion. Estimize expected Tesla to report revenue of $7.158 billion.

EARNINGS

Tesla shareholders saw earnings per share of $2.14 in the fourth quarter, beating Wall St’s estimates. In comparison, Wall Street expected Tesla to report a gain of $1.62 per share for Q4 2019. Estimize, a crowdsourcing platform that aggregates estimates from Wall Street analysts, buy-side analysts, company executives, academics, fund managers, among others, expected gains of $1.79 per share.

FREE CASH FLOW

Tesla notes that 2019 was a huge turning point for the company. Thanks to consistent, strong demand for the Model 3, Tesla returned to GAAP profitability in the second half of the year, generating $1.1 billion of free cash flow for the year. The company also credits cost control across the board for its strong cash generation.

SUSTAINABLE DEMAND

Over the course of 2019, Tesla notes that most of the orders for its vehicles were from new buyers who did not hold a previous reservation with the company. This showed that the company’s reach is growing, and it was able to do so without spending on advertising.

TSLA STOCK SO FAR

Tesla shareholders have received the electric car maker’s results positively. As of writing, Tesla shares are trading +6.64% at $619.57 per share during after-hours trading.

Tesla’s Q4 2019 and Full Year Update Letter could be accessed below.

Tesla Q4’19 Update Letter by Simon Alvarez on Scribd