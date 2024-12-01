Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD owner reports 408-mile run in one charge

By

A Tesla owner has shared a stunning statistic from his Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD). As per the Tesla owner, his vehicle was able to run 408 miles on one charge, significantly farther than the Model 3 Long Range RWD’s EPA-estimated range of 363 miles per charge.

An image of the vehicle’s post-trip stats was shared by Tesla owner @dkrasniy online. As can be seen in the Model 3 driver’s photo, the Model 3 Long Range RWD averaged a consumption of 184 Wh/mi. While this suggests that the driver was quite conservative on the vehicle’s throttle during the trip, the accomplishment is quite notable nonetheless.

408 miles of range on a single charge in the new Model 3 LR RWD 🤯 this car is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/zkUKQgpB5M — David (@dkrasniy) November 30, 2024

This is not the first time that the reengineered Model 3 sedan was able to travel beyond its rated range. During a test from YouTube EV channel Out of Spec Studios back in September, the Model 3 Long Range AWD, which is not as efficient as the Long Range RWD, blew past its rated EPA range of 341 miles per charge by traveling a whole 370 miles at 70 mph.

“Even accounting for degradation, the new car went 60 miles farther than the old car on a perfect side-by-side comparison,” Out of Spec’s Kyle Conner noted during the test.

The Model 3 Long Range RWD is currently listed as Tesla’s most affordable vehicle, which is quite remarkable because it is also one of the company’s most efficient cars. It is, in a lot of ways, a great entry point for customers who wish to experience what premium all-electric vehicles can offer. The fact that it seems more than capable of over performing when it comes to range is just icing on the cake.

