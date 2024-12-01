Tesla FSD V13.2 users share first drive impressions

By

The first videos of Tesla FSD (Supervised) V13.2’s real-world performance have been shared online, and they are quite remarkable. As per comments from veteran FSD users, V13.2 is definitely the most capable build of the advanced driver-assist system that’s been shipped to consumers so far.

True to the comments of Tesla Autopilot Engineer Arek Sredzki on social media platform X, the real magic of FSD (Supervised) V13.2 lies in its capability to go from Park to Park. This means that the system can be engaged while a vehicle is in Park and disengaged once the vehicle parks at its destination.

This was highlighted by longtime FSD user @DirtyTesla, who described his first drive with V13.2 as quite amazing. “First drive of FSD V13.2. FSD put itself into drive, drove out of my garage, drove on snow covered dirt roads, and took me to my destination with no help. It then parked itself in a parking spot,” the longtime FSD user wrote in a post on X.

First drive of FSD V13.2. FSD put itself into drive, drove out of my garage, drove on snow covered dirt roads, and took me to my destination with no help. It then parked itself in a parking spot. pic.twitter.com/lHxa6qC9Ae — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) December 1, 2024

Fellow veteran FSD tester @AIDRIVR, for his part, observed that while FSD 12.5 was already smoother than the majority of Ubers that he’s ridden, FSD (Supervised) V13.2 is smoother than any Uber ride he’s ever been in, by far. The veteran FSD tester also observed that the steering wheel jitter in previous builds has disappeared with V13.2, and it is so capable that during a drive, his vehicle navigated into a parking lot and actually backed into a Supercharger.

FSD 13 navigates parking lot then BACKS ITSELF INTO SUPERCHARGER STALL pic.twitter.com/f6vAeJ0mSe — ΛI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) December 1, 2024

The smoothness of FSD (Supervised) V13.2 was reiterated by fellow tester Chuck Cook, who was impressed by the advanced driver assist system’s performance in his neighborhood’s infamous unprotected left turn. Cook also observed how the build behaves much like a human driver, especially when it comes to U-turns.

Here is highlight clip #2 from my FSD Supervised v13.2 Night First Impressions Drive. Enjoy the clips! @Tesla_AI pic.twitter.com/bLOjM0bVYi — Chuck Cook (@chazman) December 1, 2024

FSD tester @WholeMarsBlog, in a post on X, also highlighted that during his V13.2 test, his vehicle really did navigate from Park to Park. This meant that the only interaction he did as the vehicle’s driver was tap a button on the screen. He did not need to touch the steering wheel once as his FSD (Supervised) V13.2 navigated to its destination.

Notice how I didn’t touch the steering wheel once. Not even to turn FSD on.



From a street parking spot, I tapped a button on the screen… and the car took me to Chipotle and parked.



I moved somewhere else without touching anything. It’s teleportation in slow motion. https://t.co/tcx3OCC9lp — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 1, 2024

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla FSD V13.2 users share first drive impressions