Tesla issues seat belt-related recall to Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla has issued two recalls to the Model 3 and Model Y, this time for seat belt-related issues. It appears some of the front seat belts and retractors are not properly attached to the B-Pillar.

There are two recalls that apply to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, one being “Front Seat Belts Not Securely Attached to B-Pillar” and “Seat Belt Retractor Not Securely Attached.”

Front Seat Belts Not Securely Attached to B-Pillar describes “an improperly attached fastener may prevent the seat belt system from performing as designed, increasing the risk of injury.” Tesla said that this applies to certain 2018-2020 Model 3s and 2019 – 2021 Model Ys.

Tesla describes the cause of the fastener not being properly attached to the B-Pillar:

“During assembly, if the operator could not achieve the specified torque and angle requirements while securing either fastener that secures the shoulder belt top loop to the b-pillar, then, per standard protocol, a non-conformance was generated that required subsequent manual inspection and repair of the fastener. During this inspection, the fastener may not have been confirmed to be secured to the correct specification.”

“One or both fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar may not be properly attached,” the NHTSA recall said. Tesla will inspect and repair both fasteners for free.

“Seat Belt Retractor Not Securely Attached” applies to the retention system of the seat belts, which keeps passengers from flying forward in the event of an accident. According to the NHTSA, “Improperly attached fasteners may prevent the seat belt retention system from performing as designed, increasing the risk of injury.” This applies to 2019 – 2021 Model Ys and could affect “one or both fasteners that secure the left and right second-row seat belt retractors” and states they may not be properly attached.

Tesla said:

“During assembly, if the operator made several unsuccessful attempts to torque the second-row left- or right-side seat belt retractor fastener to the correct specification, he may have unknowingly cross-threaded the fastener, which can compromise the ability to torque the fastener to the correct specification, despite a confirmation in the torque record.”

Tesla will also examine and replace these fasteners, if necessary, for free.

The B-Pillar recall applies to around 5,530 units, whereas the retractor recall only applies to 2,166 vehicles. Tesla told the NHTSA that it had not been made aware of any injuries or crashes relating to the recalls, Reuters said.

Tesla announced yesterday that it also recalled some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for loose brake caliper bolts that could cause the part to rub the tire. The friction could cause a loss of tire pressure, increasing the risk of a crash.

