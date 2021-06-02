Tesla recalls Model 3 and Model Ys due to brake caliper bolt issues

By

Tesla is recalling around 6,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to loose brake caliper bolts that may cause a loss of tire pressure, increasing the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted the recall on May 25th, 2021. Tesla is recalled Model 3 builds from 2019-2021 and Model Ys from 2020-2021 because of the issue.

“Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles. The brake caliper bolts may be loose, allowing the brake caliper to separate and contact the wheel rim,” the NHTSA recall says.

The loose brake calipers could potentially make contact with the rim of the wheel. This could cause the tire to lose pressure, and the risk of an accident could be increased, the agency said.

Tesla will handle the issue through its in-house Service centers by inspecting the brake caliper bolts and tightening them if they are loose. A replacement of the caliper bolts may be needed, but Tesla will perform the maintenance or replacement free of charge, according to the NHTSA posting.

Tesla has had only three recalls with the Model Y. The first being inoperative trailer brake lights in September 2020, and the second being loose control arm bolts that could affect steering.

The 2019 Model 3 has had one previous recall, the other being an October 2019 issue where the sunvisor was missing airbag warning information. This is the first recall for 2020 and 2021 Model 3s, according to the NHTSA website.

Tesla did issue recalls on Model S and Model X vehicles in the United States and China earlier this year. The NHTSA requested the automaker recall around 180,000 vehicles between the two countries to fix touchscreen failures that were considered a safety issue. It turns out that a routine replacement of the eMMC was required after years of usage simply wore down the part.

The NHTSA’s recall acknowledgment is available below.

