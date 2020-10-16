Tesla Model X and Model S Performance are closing in on 400 miles with 18650 cells

With the rollout of the Model 3 “refresh,” Tesla has also updated the range of the Model X Long Range Dual Motor AWD and the Model S Performance. Both vehicles are now seemingly closing in on the 400-mile mark, which is quite remarkable in their own right considering that the Model S and Model X still utilize 18650 cells, the same battery form factor that the company used in the original Tesla Roadster.

The Tesla Model X Long Range Dual Motor AWD, which was already impressive with its previous EPA-estimated range of 351 miles per charge, now holds an EPA-estimated range of 371 miles. This speaks a lot about Tesla’s constant improvements to the vehicle, especially considering that the Model X is the heaviest and largest of the electric car maker’s current lineup of EVs.

(Credit: Tesla)

The same is true for the Model S Performance, the quickest of the company’s current offerings with its supercar-beating 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds. While the Model S Performance is not tuned for maximum efficiency like its Long Range Dual Motor AWD counterpart, the vehicle now boasts a range of 387 miles per charge. That’s over twice the EPA range of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which has an EPA-estimated range of 192 miles.

The Model S Performance, like the Model X Long Range, utilizes a 100 kWh battery pack comprised of 18650 cells. The size of the two vehicles’ battery packs has remained identical to their initial Model X 100D and Model S P100D iterations, which boasted 295 miles and 315 miles of range per charge, respectively.

(Credit: Tesla)

Considering that the Model X Long Range and Model S Performance have kept their battery pack size and 18650 cell form factor, it is evident that the massive range improvements Tesla rolled out over the years have been the result of serious optimizations in the vehicles’ design. These include suspension improvements that were rolled out in 2019 in the form of the Model S and Model X’s “Raven” updates, as well as constant battery cell improvements, as per statements from CEO Elon Musk.

The fact that the Model S Performance and the Model X Long Range are now closer to 400 miles while still having the same 100 kWh battery pack and 18650 cells is very impressive. Even more importantly, these developments hint at the exciting specs of Tesla’s next-generation vehicles, which will be using the company’s custom-designed 4680 cells, which have 5x the volume of the Model 3 and Model Y’s 2170 cells, which are, in turn, already larger and more energy-dense than the Model S and Model X’s 18650 cells.