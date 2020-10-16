Tesla Model 3 ‘refresh’ goes live with 353-mile range, Uberturbine wheels, powered trunk, and more

The Tesla Model 3 “refresh” has gone live on the electric car maker’s online configurator, and it comes with several compelling updates. As could be seen in the all-electric sedan’s order page, the Model 3 now comes with better range, better performance, new wheels, new features like a powered trunk, and more.

A look at the Model 3’s updated online configurator shows that the Standard Range variant, which used to have 250 miles of range, now has 263 miles of range per charge. The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD stands at the top range-wise with a whopping EPA rating of 353 miles per charge, far above the 322 miles that it previously offered. Even the Model 3 Performance, which is not optimized for maximum efficiency, now comes with 315 miles per charge, an improvement over its previous 299-mile EPA rating.

Performance-wise, both the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD received improvements. The Long Range Dual Motor AWD now comes with a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds while the Model 3 Performance is capable of reaching 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. The two Model 3 variants’ 0-60 mph times were previously listed as 4.4 seconds and 3.2 seconds, respectively.

Interestingly enough, Tesla has introduced new wheels for the Model 3 lineup. The original 18” Aero Wheels now feature a new design, and the 19” Sport Wheels, which are available for the Standard Range Plus and Long Range Dual Motor AWD variants, feature the design that was spotted recently in vehicles coming out of the Fremont Factory. The big update on the all-electric sedan’s wheels is saved for the Model 3 Performance, however, as the vehicle is finally offered with 20” Uberturbine wheels, which have caught the interest of EV enthusiasts since its debut way back in 2016.

Just as hinted at in previous leaks, the center console of the Model 3 has now been updated with a new design that no longer features the piano black finish of its predecessor. Based on the Model 3 configurator, the rather polarizing silver accents in the new center console seem to be very subtle, maintaining the interior’s futuristic and sleek theme. Also, a powered trunk is now standard on all Model 3 variants. The Model 3 features chrome-deleted accents now, as well.

Despite the updates to the entire Model 3 lineup, the all-electric sedan is still offered at the same price. The Model 3 Standard Range Plus starts at $37,990, the Long Range Dual Motor AWD is listed at $46,990, and the top-of-the-line Performance variant is priced at $54,990 before options.

Tesla’s new configurator for the Model 3 “refresh” could be accessed here.