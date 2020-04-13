Tesla Model Y after 1,200 miles: The good and the bad

Brian Jenkins of i1Tesla has done plenty of videos on his new Tesla Model Y. With 1,200 miles logged in 3 weeks, the YouTuber is back to give his fans a look at some of his favorite and not-so-favorite features of Tesla’s newest all-electric crossover.

Like 1: Model Y All-Glass Roof

Jenkins first mentions the Model Y’s large glass roof. “It feels so spacious in there, especially in the back seat. The kids feel like they’re not confined at all,” he said.

Past Tesla vehicles have featured sunroofs or extended back windows, but the Model Y is the first car to utilize a one-piece glass rooftop. The new design adds the illusion of more space, along with a unique cosmetic look different to any Tesla car before it. Additionally, the higher roof because of the crossover body style is ideal for people with tall builds. Jenkins is 6′ 5″, and the Model Y is easy to get into and out of, despite it only being recognized as a “midsize SUV.”

Credit: YouTube | i1Tesla

Like 2: Model Y Storage

The Model Y’s storage is excessive, making it an excellent vehicle for road trips or vacations. “There’s the space of the Model S on the inside as far as storage, and the size constraint of a Model 3. There’s twice the storage of the Model 3 due to the trunk, and it’s a power trunk,” Jenkins said.

The Model Y’s spacious interior should keep all passengers happy, even those who are a bit larger than the average human being. Tesla also made improvements to the frunk’s seal, as Tesla Raj has mentioned in the past, along with adding ease of access options with the rear-seat fold buttons and power trunk capability. Some owners requested the power trunk hatch with the Model Y, and Tesla listened. Additionally, the trunk can even be accessed with Siri, as Ryan Wallace showed recently.

Credit: YouTube | i1Tesla

Like 3: Quiet Ride

In the past, some owners of the first production units of the Model 3 complained about excessive noise pouring into the vehicle cabin. The sound was due to wind creeping into the car during operation due to non-ideal sealing and improper insulation placement. Owners used DIY kits that insulated tires and provided a more secure seal to doors to decrease noise. While Tesla worked on resolving the problem in-house, the Model Y’s quiet ride is something that Jenkins noticed immediately.

“I thought there would be more noise because of the open trunk area. Without having a cargo cover, I thought there would be more noise coming through,” Jenkins said.

He notes that one more small modification added to the car that has helped with the noise in a minimal way. “I’ve made mine a little bit quieter by tinting the windows on the side, and the windshield. When you tint the windshield, it adds a thin layer of soft material which is going to help dampen the vibrations from the wind and makes it even quieter on the inside.”

Dislike 1: Performance Upgrade Range

Jenkins notes the 21″ wheels weigh 68 pounds in the rear and 64 pounds in the front. These heavy wheels have led to range loss. While Jenkins said it is a great looking tire and wheel combination, it simply isn’t what he was expecting in terms of range loss. Jenkins had tested other wheel combinations in an acceleration test when he first received his Model Y and will check range with the other options at a later date.

The Model Y’s 21-inch wheels are between 64 and 68 pounds each. Credit: YouTube | i1Tesla

Dislike 2: Paint and Cosmetics

The Model Y Jenkins received was VIN 409, and he states that this could have contributed to his vehicle’s paint issues. “The paint was really bad. Not so much bad, there was just dirt in the paint where I had to spend hours buffing it out.” He also says the rear spoiler was accruing debris as the vehicle was most likely sitting in a parking lot near Tesla’s manufacturing factory, enduring the many different weather situations it was forced to deal with. Jenkins ultimately decided to wrap his car because of the paint issues.

Jenkins decided to remove the “T” emblems on the front and rear of the vehicle. The removal left two small holes in both of these areas. Jenkins recognizes that the symbols give the car unmistakeable identification marks as many people across the world are still unfamiliar with the vehicles. He stated he would be putting the “T” back on the front and rear of the car soon when he finishes the planned cosmetic changes.

The Model Y’s emblem holes. Credit: YouTube | i1Tesla

Jenkins’ first weeks with the Model Y have been enjoyable. He states he loves the company’s new all-electric crossover and is happy with how the vehicle has performed thus far. As Jenkins continues to churn out plenty of content on the Model Y’s performance and look, it will help the Tesla community understand the features they can look forward to amidst purchasing the new crossover.

Watch Brian Jenkins’ 1200 mile review of the Tesla Model Y below.