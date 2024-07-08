By

The Tesla Model Y is South Korea’s best-selling imported car in the first half of 2024.

The Kaizuyu Data Research Institute released a report on July 7 stating that Tesla sold a total of 10,041 units in South Korea in the first half of the year. The Tesla Model Y Q1 2024 sales increased 395.4% compared to the same period last year.

The Tesla Model Y surpassed the sales of luxury brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW in H1 2024, shaking up the structure of South Korea’s top-selling car brands. Mercedes-Benz and BMW usually top the car market in South Korea. Audi and Volkswagen round out the “Big Four” imported car brands in South Korea, a tradition that held fast until 2022.

Tesla’s success extends to its Model 3 sedan, too. The Tesla Model 3 was one of the top three best-selling imported cars in South Korea. Between the Model Y and Model 3, Tesla has quickly become the third top-selling imported car brand in South Korea. It sold a total of 17,380 units in the first half of the year.

For comparison, BMW was the number one top-selling imported car brand with 34,933 units sold in the first half of 2024. Mercedes-Benz was right behind BMW, selling 30,015 units in Q1 and Q2 of this year.

The Tesla Model Y is making waves in the global market. It also topped Sweden’s automotive registrations in the first half of 2024. In June, Auto Trader dubbed the Tesla Model Y the “New Car of the Year.”

