Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla China exported a total of 11,746 vehicles in June 2024. Considering that Tesla China sold 71,007 vehicles wholesale last month, the company’s domestic sales for June 2024 are 59,261 units.

Tesla China’s domestic vehicle sales of 59,261 units represent a 7% month-over-month increase from the 55,215 units sold to the local Chinese market in May 2024. They also represent a 20% year-over-year drop from the 74,212 vehicles sold in the domestic Chinese market in June 2023.

CPCA reported 11,746 exports from Giga Shanghai in June. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/biBfSNQF8z — Roland Pircher (@piloly) July 8, 2024

These results also mean that in June 2024, Tesla China’s exports saw a nearly 40% year-over-year decrease from the 19,468 units exported in June 2023. The electric vehicle maker also saw a 32% month-over-month decrease from the 17,358 units that were exported in May 2024.

The Tesla Model Y crossover remains the company’s ace in China. Among the 71,007 vehicles that were sold wholesale in June, 43,951 units were the Model Y. The reengineered Tesla Model 3 from Giga Shanghai saw 27,056 sales last month, including exports. Domestic sales figures for the Model Y and Model 3 for June 2024 are yet to be released. The same is true for Tesla China’s vehicle production results for the month.

Tesla China's June retail and export data released.



It sold 59,261 vehicles in China's domestic market, up 7% from May. However, it was down about 20% from YoY. pic.twitter.com/A3QN6J4gui — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) July 8, 2024

Industry watchers such as CNEV Post indicate that Tesla China sold a total of 205,747 vehicles wholesale in Q2 2024, a 16.77% year-over-year and 6.85% quarter-over-quarter decrease. Tesla delivered a total of 443,956 vehicles globally in the second quarter, so it appears that Tesla China accounted for 46% of the company’s sales during Q2 2024.

From Q1 2024 to Q2 2024, Tesla China sold 426,623 vehicles wholesale, a 10.47% year-over-year drop. Considering that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is still hoping for Tesla to increase its sales this year, Tesla China would have to be extremely busy and productive in Q3 and Q4 2024. For context, Tesla delivered a total of 1,808,561 vehicles in FY 2023. From Q1 to Q2 2024, Tesla’s global vehicle deliveries reached 830,776 units.

