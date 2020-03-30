Tesla Model Y power reading shows Model 3 Performance can get even quicker

Tesla Model Y Performance is higher than that of the Model 3 Performance, according to measurements of power output from the vehicle’s dual electric motors.

Brooks Weisblat of the DragTimes YouTube channel measured each vehicle’s power output through a Bluetooth-enabled OBD2 interceptor dongle and the “scan me Tesla” app.

Weisblat’s measurements of both motors on each vehicle reveal that both the Front and Rear motors on the Model Y have a higher energy output than that of the Model 3, despite them being the same. The front motor of the Model Y has a higher output by 18 kW, while the rear motor of the Model Y is producing 15.5 kW more energy. Why would Tesla decide to have the Model Y’s motors both produce more power than the Model 3’s? Weisblat has a theory.

“I’m thinking the motors [on both vehicles] are the same, and they’re just giving more power to the Model Y to make it a little bit quicker to compensate for the weight,” Weisblat implies. However, a higher horsepower doesn’t necessarily mean a faster vehicle, especially in a quarter-mile setting.

Weisblat took the following power out reading on his Model Y with Performance Upgrade and Model 3 Performance:

Tesla Model Y Performance Power Output

Maximum Discharge Power: 433 kW

Maximum Battery Power: 402 kW

Maximum Front Motor Power: 198.5 kW

Maximum Rear Motor Power: 270.5 kW

Tesla Model 3 Performance Power Output

Maximum Discharge Power: 431 kW

Maximum Battery Power: 416 kW

Maximum Front Motor Power: 180.5 kW

Maximum Rear Motor Power: 255 kW

Based on the power output readings from both vehicles, it appears that Model 3 Performance is limited to approximately 579.215 horsepower, while the output from Model Y’s electric motors churn out roughly 44.56 more horsepower at a total 623.77 horsepower.

Recently, the Model Y Performance was pegged against the Model 3 Performance in a drag race performed by Tesla enthusiast Brian Jenkins of i1Tesla. The race found that the Model 3 Performance was the quicker of the two vehicles on a quarter-mile drag strip, however, 0-60 sprints proved very similar.

Tesla’s ability to increase power output in their vehicles isn’t something new to the Silicon Valley-based electric carmaker. The company released a 5% power boost via an over-the-air software update in late 2019, ahead of its regular “Holiday Update”. Because Model Y Performance shares the same electric motors as its sibling Model 3, yet determined to have higher power output, one can presume that Model 3 Performance may still have a few extra electrons that can be “uncorked” down the road.

Watch DragTimes’ Model Y Performance vs. Model 3 Performance power output test below.