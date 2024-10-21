By

Tesla appears to finally be working on an app for smartwatches, coding shows, bringing a long-awaited feature to a device that many owners own and have wanted integration for their vehicles on.

Tesla has held off on integrating its vehicles into smartwatches for some time, and although it has been requested by owners for years, the company has chosen not to move forward with it.

Tesla operates its app on iPhones through the iOS platform and Android-based smartphones as well, although iPhone users usually see priority with features.

However, it appears Tesla is moving forward with some kind of smartwatch application, based on coding seen by Tesla App Updates:

Version 4.38.0 is here and boy do we have stuff in the works: – Tesla Watch app finally being worked on ⌚️

– Reverse ASS being worked on (Down to the details of where it parked, and updates while looking for parking)

– iOS SDK updated to use iOS 18 framework Much more…. — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) October 21, 2024

The coding appears as:

watch_app_pairing_state_remotely_signing_add_key_command

This is a major development for many people who have been waiting for Tesla to roll out some kind of smartwatch integration. There is no official Tesla app for smartwatches, but some third-party developers have built them in the past, helping to bring some features suitable for owners straight to their wrists.

In July, we saw a software developer design what would look like the perfect Tesla app for the Apple Watch.

However, we can see that Tesla has developed something in terms of a watch app for multiple platforms, including Apple, Garmin, Android, and others. The coding does not seem to hint toward one specific software platform, which is good news for everyone.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla is finally working on a smartwatch app, coding shows