The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has raised the bar for its 2024 top safety awards, requiring improved protection for rear-seat passengers and pedestrian safety features for 2024 models. Despite the agency’s stricter criteria, 71 vehicles earned either the TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards for 2024.

Of the 71 vehicles that were selected, 22 managed to qualify for the IIHS’ highest safety designation, TOP SAFETY PICK+. One of these was the Tesla Model Y crossover. Another battery electric vehicle that received a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating in IIHS’ 2024 list was the Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan.

The Rivian R1S SUV and Rivian R1T pickup truck also received awards, though both vehicles only qualified for the IIHS’ TOP SAFETY PICK list. Other EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Subaru Solterra, and Nissan Ariya, also garnered a TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the safety agency.

Credit: IIHS

In a press release, IIHS President David Harkey noted that the safety agency is determined to push automakers to raise the bar in vehicle safety. “We continue to raise the bar for vehicle safety with another significant update to our award criteria. This year’s winners represent the pinnacle of automotive safety, demonstrating exceptional protection for both occupants and vulnerable road users,” he said.

📸 Our 4,200-pound deformable barrier heads down the runway at 37 mph.



ℹ️ The barrier in the updated side impact test is closer to the weight of today's SUVs. It is closer to the ground and shorter than the original IIHS barrier but still higher than the NHTSA barrier. pic.twitter.com/wvXJleEF68 — IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) February 21, 2024

Among the changes that were rolled out in the IIHS’ safety evaluations is a tougher side crash test, which now uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher rate of speed. As per the IIHS in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, its 4,200-pound deformable barrier is now closer to the weight of a conventional SUV today.

IIHS is rolling out new scoring criteria for its updated moderate overlap front crash test to better account for variations in the position of the rear shoulder belt. Details: https://t.co/Z38la1VBdf pic.twitter.com/LwhiTfh3X1 — IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) February 22, 2024

Vehicles that qualify for the organization’s safety awards are now also required to earn an “Acceptable” or “Good” rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention test. The IIHS has also updated its moderate front overlap test with a second dummy seated behind the driver to evaluate back seat safety.

The IIHS describes its tougher metrics for 2024 in the video below.

