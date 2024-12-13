Apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype spotted in San Jose, CA

By

Another apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype sighting has been reported online.

This time around, the camouflaged vehicle was sighted in San Jose, California.

The sighting:

A short video of the camouflaged Model Y prototype was shared on social media platform X by Tesla enthusiast Colin W.

Similar to other apparent Model Y “Juniper” prototype units, the vehicle in the recent sighting had its entire front end and entire rear end covered.

The apparent Model Y “Juniper” prototype was also painted black. It was also equipped with Gemini Dark Wheels, which are optimized for range.

SPOTTED: NEW Model Y “Juniper” driving near San Jose, CA! pic.twitter.com/H84WViFGQh — Colin W. (@Y2KColin) December 12, 2024

The background:

Both Tesla and executives such as Elon Musk have been very tight-lipped about a potential Model Y update. This is unsurprising as the Model Y is Tesla’s strongest seller.

However, sightings of apparent Model Y prototypes with camouflaged front and rear ends have been sighted multiple times in several countries over the past months.

A leaked image from China also hinted at a Model Y with a rear trunk that features a red light bar.

Previous reports from China have even claimed that an updated Model Y with five seats will be released in Q1 2025, followed by a seven-seat version that will be released in Q4 2025.

An updated Tesla Model Y’s potential:

The Model Y is not just Tesla’s strongest seller. It was also the best-selling vehicle by volume globally last year.

Even today, the Model Y outsells its Model 3 sibling in China. This was despite the Model Y still sporting an older design.

Potential sales of an updated Model Y will likely be quite substantial.

