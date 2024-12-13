Tesla Cybercab to be showcased at multiple U.S. cities this weekend

By

Tesla is really putting a lot of effort into promoting its dedicated robotaxi, the Cybercab.

This was highlighted recently when Tesla announced that the self-driving two-seater will be on display at several key locations across the United States this weekend.

Cybercab weekend:

Tesla announced the Cybercab’s weekend showcase through its official Tesla North America account on social media platform X.

As per Tesla North America’s announcement, the Cybercab will be featured in the following locations: Century City, Los Angeles, CA Park Meadows, Lone Tree, CO Tampa Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL Gold Coast, Chicago, Il Garden State Plaza, Paramus, NJ

Tesla did not indicate in its announcement if visitors would be able to sit inside the Cybercab displays or if the vehicles would be strictly for viewing only.

A Cybercab promotional blitz:

This is Tesla’s latest round of Cybercab displays.

The self-driving robotaxi is currently on tour in Europe, where it is being showcased across several countries.

The Cybercab has also been brought to Tesla’s facilities like Gigafactory New York.

The Cybercab is currently featured at the Petersen Automotive Museum as well.

What makes the Cybercab special:

The Cybercab is Tesla’s first vehicle that is specifically designed for autonomy. Thus, it has no manual controls like a steering wheel or pedals.

As per Tesla Lead Engineer Eric E., the Cybercab will feature roughly half the parts of the Model 3. This will likely make the Cybercab easy to produce in large numbers.

Elon Musk has estimated that Tesla is aiming to produce about 2 million Cybercabs per year.

Despite its small size, the Cybercab is fitted with a very large trunk. Eric E. mentioned that the Cybercab’s trunk is able to fit everything from multiple golf bags to two full-size carry-ons and two full-size checked bags at once.

The Cybercab’s trunk can also fit some bicycles, depending on their size, as well as a foldable wheelchair.

