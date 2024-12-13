News

Tesla Cybercab to be showcased at multiple U.S. cities this weekend

Credit: Tesla North America/X
Tesla is really putting a lot of effort into promoting its dedicated robotaxi, the Cybercab. 

This was highlighted recently when Tesla announced that the self-driving two-seater will be on display at several key locations across the United States this weekend.

Cybercab weekend: 

  • Tesla announced the Cybercab’s weekend showcase through its official Tesla North America account on social media platform X. 
  • As per Tesla North America’s announcement, the Cybercab will be featured in the following locations: 
    • Century City, Los Angeles, CA
    • Park Meadows, Lone Tree, CO
    • Tampa Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
    • Gold Coast, Chicago, Il
    • Garden State Plaza, Paramus, NJ
  • Tesla did not indicate in its announcement if visitors would be able to sit inside the Cybercab displays or if the vehicles would be strictly for viewing only.

A Cybercab promotional blitz:

What makes the Cybercab special:

  • The Cybercab is Tesla’s first vehicle that is specifically designed for autonomy. Thus, it has no manual controls like a steering wheel or pedals. 
  • As per Tesla Lead Engineer Eric E., the Cybercab will feature roughly half the parts of the Model 3. This will likely make the Cybercab easy to produce in large numbers.
  • Elon Musk has estimated that Tesla is aiming to produce about 2 million Cybercabs per year.
  • Despite its small size, the Cybercab is fitted with a very large trunk. Eric E. mentioned that the Cybercab’s trunk is able to fit everything from multiple golf bags to two full-size carry-ons and two full-size checked bags at once.
  • The Cybercab’s trunk can also fit some bicycles, depending on their size, as well as a foldable wheelchair.

