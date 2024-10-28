Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ spotted in China with several big changes

By

The Tesla Model Y refresh, coded “Juniper,” has been spotted in China with several big changes to its exterior as the automaker plans to revamp its best-selling vehicle.

It appears the new look will first launch in China but will likely not be put out for deliveries until next year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has maintained that the new Model Y will not be out in 2024 on two separate occasions this year.

That does not mean Tesla is not already working on something, and perhaps it is updating the Model Y’s look just as it did with the Model 3 over the past couple of years.

Evidence of this was spotted this weekend, as Tesla seems to be testing out the new Model Y in Shanghai. The vehicle was seen with front and rear bumper covers, keeping several exterior changes under wraps:

🔥🔥🔥 The upgraded Tesla Model Y “Juniper” was spotted in Shanghai, just 2 days after initial production began. Pics suggest:

✅ Front light bar

✅ Lower section of the headlight separate from the light bar

✅ Same seats as the Model 3

✅ Rear indirect light bar (like the… https://t.co/koXYVQRGsB pic.twitter.com/BlWBm8cvgX — Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) October 24, 2024

Based on the images, we can see that there are a few changes with the Model Y that Tesla is looking to implement, especially with lighting.

The images from the rear and rear quarter panel suggest there is a light bar, bringing a major change to the overall look and aesthetic of the Tesla Model Y that is currently offered.

Reports from China today suggest the Model Y will have a full-width LED light bar, much like what was unveiled on the Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi earlier in October.

Chinese automotive insider SugarDesign said on Weibo the vehicle will equip this style of light bar, bringing a more modern design to the vehicle (via Google Translate):

“With the release of new spy photos, Tesla’s mid-term update Model Y is getting closer and closer to us. The split headlight layout on the front face is already very obvious, and it seems to confirm the through-type headlight design mentioned by the “internal netizen” before.”

This brings up the question of when Model Y’s Refresh could make it to the United States. Musk has been adamant it won’t make it to the U.S. this year, but it very well could be something Tesla offers sometime in 2025.

