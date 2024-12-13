By

Tesla has officially launched Actually Smart Summon (ASS) in China.

Tesla released Actually Smart Summon in the United States in September, before releasing it to Europe and the Middle East last month.

Tesla’s ASS in focus

ASS enables a Tesla with Full Self-Driving (FSD) to navigate to its driver from a parking spot on its own.

Actually Smart Summon can direct a vehicle to its driver’s location or a selected spot.

Users who use ASS are able to access a live feed from their vehicles’ cabin to help them supervise the Actually Smart Summon maneuver.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China has launched its ASS.

– Actual Smart Summon pic.twitter.com/LkViPEvRon — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 13, 2024

Actually Smart Summon’s background

Actually Smart Summon is an improved version of Smart Summon, which was rolled out with Autopilot Software Version 10 in 2019.

Smart Summon was a neat FSD feature, provided that it worked. Unfortunately, it was not very reliable.

Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla was working on an “Actually Smart Summon” feature in 2022. The function was released two years later, in September 2024.

The performance of Actually Smart Summon has been received positively by Tesla owners to date.

An FSD precursor?

It is quite interesting to see Tesla releasing ASS to several countries, considering that it is a completely driverless feature.

While FSD (Supervised) is Tesla’s most advanced solution today, it can only be used with a human in the driver’s seat. ASS is designed to operate without a human in the car.

With this in mind, Tesla may be using ASS as a way to test the waters in markets where the company may be considering a potential FSD (Supervised) rollout.

Previous reports have suggested that Tesla is laying the groundwork for the release of FSD (Supervised) in China.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Actually Smart Summon (ASS) arrives in China