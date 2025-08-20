Tesla Model Y L attracts crowds across China stores

Tesla has officially rolled out the Model Y L, a six-seat variant of its best-selling SUV, across all showrooms in China, and it is getting a lot of attention from potential buyers.

Images and videos from Tesla stores in China show crowds of people checking out the recently released extended wheelbase all-electric crossover.

Model Y L details

The vehicle, which carries a starting price of RMB 339,000 ($47,180), went live in Tesla China’s configurator this week. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in September, and early media reviews have already been released following the lifting of an embargo.

Unlike a full model refresh, the Model Y L is positioned as a new variant within the existing Model Y lineup. It joins the five-seat rear-wheel drive (RWD) and long-range all-wheel drive (AWD) Model Y variants currently available in China. $TSLA 🇨🇳 Shanghainese swarmed into a Tesla store to check the Model Y L although today is a normal working day for many people 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aXUkdExkel— Ming (@thaichiminh1907) August 20, 2025

The six-seat Model Y L features dual-motor all-wheel drive, a 0–100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds, and an 82.0-kWh battery pack from LG Energy Solution. Its CLTC-rated range reaches 751 km, the highest among Tesla’s Model Y trims.

So far, the reception to the Model Y L appears to be very warm, with photos and videos of stores in locations such as Shanghai and Shenyang showing numerous people checking out the recently released vehicle. Reports from industry watchers in China also suggest that Tesla received about 35,000 orders for the Model Y L on its first day of release. $TSLA 🇨🇳 The Model Y L is definitely a superstar at Tesla Shenyang store 🤩 pic.twitter.com/R2mHs9Vx0j— Ming (@thaichiminh1907) August 20, 2025

Market backdrop

The timing of the Model Y L’s release comes as Tesla faces headwinds in China’s competitive SUV segment. Between January and July, Model Y retail sales in the country reached 202,257 units, a 17.15 percent decline compared to the same period last year, according to data cited by CNEVPost. It should be noted, however, that a good portion of this decline was due to the retooling of Tesla’s factories to make way for the new Model Y.