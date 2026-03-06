Tesla Australia confirms six-seat Model Y L launch in 2026

Tesla has confirmed that the larger six-seat Model Y L will launch in Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

The confirmation was shared by techAU through a media release from Tesla Australia and New Zealand.

The Model Y L expands the Model Y lineup by offering additional seating capacity for customers seeking a larger electric SUV. Compared with the standard five-seat Model Y, the Model Y L features a longer body and extended wheelbase to accommodate an additional row of seating.

The Model Y L is already being produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai for the Chinese market, though the vehicle will be manufactured in right-hand-drive configuration for markets such as Australia and New Zealand.

Tesla Australia and New Zealand confirmed the vehicle will feature seating for six passengers. BREAKING: Tesla Australia confirms Model Y L coming to Australia and New Zealand in 2026. Pricing and Specs to be released separately. @TeslaAUNZ pic.twitter.com/V7gQnyNsU6— Ryan's Model Y (@ryanjaycowan) March 6, 2026

“As shown in pictures from its launch in China, Model Y L will have a new seating configuration providing room for 6 occupants,” Tesla Australia and New Zealand said in comments shared with techAU.

Instead of a traditional seven-seat arrangement, the Model Y L uses a 2-2-2 layout. The middle row features two individual seats, allowing easier access to the third row while providing additional space for passengers.

Tesla Australia and New Zealand also confirmed that the Model Y L will be covered by the company’s updated warranty structure beginning in 2026.

“As with all new Tesla Vehicles from the start of 2026, the Model Y L will come with a 5-year unlimited km vehicle warranty and 8 years for the battery,” the company said.

The updated policy increases Tesla’s vehicle warranty from the previous four-year or 80,000-kilometer coverage.

Battery and drive unit warranties remain unchanged depending on the variant. Rear-wheel-drive models carry an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty, while Long Range and Performance variants are covered for eight years or 192,000 kilometers.

Tesla has not yet announced official pricing or range figures for the Model Y L in Australia.