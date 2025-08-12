Tesla Model Y L spotted in Europe ahead of expected September China launch

Tesla’s long-wheelbase Model Y L has seemingly been spotted in Europe, signaling its upcoming debut outside China. A lightly camouflaged prototype was seen at a charging station near Germany’s Nürburgring, hinting that the extended wheelbase crossover will make its way to European markets after its expected September launch in China.

The Model Y L

The Model Y L, which will be offered in a six-seat configuration, is expected to add roughly 178 mm (7 inches) to the overall length of the standard Model Y, with 152 mm (6 inches) dedicated to stretching the wheelbase, as noted in an autoevolution report. This design tweak should unlock more third-row space, and it should be enough to rival the rear seating comfort of the much more expensive Model X, which can no longer be ordered in Europe.

While initially mistaken for a Model Y Performance during testing, the prototype’s extended rear door cutout and 19-inch wheels, which were unusual for a Performance variant, suggested that the covered unit was actually the Model Y L. The prototype’s wheels, if any, match those listed in China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) filing for the upcoming Model Y L. 🔥🔥 The upcoming 6-seater Tesla Model Y L spotted near the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany!



✅ 6 seats

✅ 4,976 mm long (+186 mm / + 7.3 in)

✅ Extended wheelbase: 3,040 mm (+150 mm / + 5.9 in)

✅ Modified rear design (behind the C-pillar)

✅ New 19” wheels

✅ Specific rear… https://t.co/3lAjdnu67G pic.twitter.com/Z2ORdC4MpR— The Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) August 11, 2025

Model Y L production

Tesla is expected to build the Model Y L at Giga Shanghai for the Chinese market initially, though speculations are high that the vehicle will also be built at Giga Berlin in Germany, as well as the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas in the United States. Recent reports have suggested that the Model Y L’s production in China has already begun, and sales there are slated to start in September.

Considering the Model Y L’s lower entry price compared to the flagship Model X, the upcoming extended wheelbase crossover could quickly become Tesla’s new premier SUV for families needing extra passenger capacity, at least without stepping into the premium pricing bracket of the Model X.