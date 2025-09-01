Tesla Model Y leads sales rush in Norway in August 2025

Tesla posted strong results in Norway this August. The surge was led by the new Tesla Model Y, which has proven to be quite successful in the European country.

Tesla’s excellent August

Data aggregated by TeslaStats.no suggested that Tesla saw 2,959 vehicle deliveries in August. This represents a notable 38.59% year-over-year increase compared to the 2,135 vehicles that were delivered by the electric vehicle maker in August 2024. Estimates from EU-EVs also indicated that Tesla sold 2,450 Model Ys in August 2025, making it the country’s top model.

Tesla’s domination in Norway was so notable that even with several days left in August, Swedish automotive outlet CarUp estimated that Tesla already held about 22% of the country’s auto market. This was very impressive considering that Tesla saw headwinds in Europe earlier this year due to the changeover to the New Model Y and negative sentiments about CEO Elon Musk. $TSLA 🇳🇴 GOOD NEWS 🚨 Tesla's vehicle deliveries in Norway surged to 2,959 in August.2025, marking a significant 38.59% year-on-year increase compared to the 2,135 vehicles delivered in August.2024 💥



Existing momentum

Tesla’s momentum in Norway has been notable for some time. In June, registrations rose 54% year-over-year, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV). The Model Y was the standout, recording a 115% increase compared to the same month in 2023. Growth was even sharper in May, when Tesla sales surged 213%, CNBC noted.

Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association (NEVA), attributed the brand’s success to the refreshed Model Y and its practical appeal. “I think it just has to do with the fact that they deliver a car which has quite a lot of value for money and is what Norwegians need,” Bu said. She pointed to features such as spacious cargo capacity, all-wheel drive, towing capability, higher ground clearance, intuitive digital systems, and Tesla’s established charging network as key factors.