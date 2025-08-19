Tesla Model Y Performance zips around Nurburgring with new features

The long-awaited Tesla Model Y Performance has been spotted zipping around the famed Nurburgring in Germany, a popular location for new vehicles to test their limits ahead of public release.

Earlier this year, Tesla executives Franz von Holzhausen and Lars Moravy both indicated that the updated and upgraded Model Y Performance would be on its way by the end of 2025, and it appears that time is coming close.

New images captured by Wilco Blok and Teslaplaidtokde on X show the Model Y Performance wrapped in camouflage, sporting a handful of new features as the lightning-fast version of the world’s best-selling vehicle prepares for a launch in various markets across the world:

New Features

According to Blok and Teslaplaidtokde, the new Model Y Performance will feature a variety of new improvements compared to the past version.

This is something that was expected, as the launch of the new Model Y over the past year has shown various changes that made a great vehicle even better.

With the performance, there are some improvements to interior aesthetics, but the goal with this particular trim of Tesla vehicles is to improve performance and aerodynamics, bringing a truly first-class experience to one of the best and fastest vehicles on the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴡɪʟᴄᴏ ʙʟᴏᴋ (@wilcoblok)

Here’s what was mentioned as changes so far that have been seen on this test mule at Nurburgring:

New 21″ wheels

All black headliner, a big change that was included in the Model Y L, the first time a Model Y has had that option

Updated brakes

Bucket seats that appear to be similar to the new Model Y L in China

New Carbon Fiber Spoiler

Performance Badging

Changes to both the front and rear bumper

Suspension with Adaptive Dampers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴡɪʟᴄᴏ ʙʟᴏᴋ (@wilcoblok)

Expected Performance Metrics

These are not official figures, but this is what is expected based on what has been seen at the Nurburgring:

510 horsepower

0-60 MPH in 3.2-3.4 seconds

280-290 miles of range

Anticipating the release of a new Track Mode

The previous iteration of the Model Y Performance featured 503 horsepower and a 0-60 MPH of 3.5 seconds. It also had a top speed of 155, which we believe will be improved with the next version of the Y Performance.

Here is some footage of the Model Y Performance running around the Nurburgring ahead of its release:

🚨 The Tesla Model Y Performance appears to have run some spirited laps at the Nurburgring in preparation for its launch https://t.co/PccY2KY2NF pic.twitter.com/Cd1TVwhNZq — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 18, 2025

Tesla has not yet listed any date or timeframe for the Performance variant to be released. However, it is anticipated to be released by the end of 2025.