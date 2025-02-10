Tesla is bringing its fast Performance trim to new Model Y – Here’s when to expect it

By

Tesla is bringing its lightning-quick Performance trim to the new Model Y, something that many expected but were unsure about, considering the automaker had not released any details previously.

Tesla launched the newly designed Model Y in the United States in late January, opening orders in America after first launching the vehicle in other parts of the world.

However, the initial offering of the new Model Y in the United States did not bring the Performance option with it. The “Launch Edition” of the new Model Y packs a punch, but not quite as much as the traditional Performance option the company brings with its other vehicles.

Now, we can confirm that Tesla is planning to bring the new Model Y to market with a Performance configuration, as company executives Lars Moravy and Franz von Holzhausen said that it would be available for purchase later this year:

🚨CONFIRMED: Tesla will launch the new Model Y 7-Seater and new Model Y Performance later this year. pic.twitter.com/AA5ZPa7K4q https://t.co/zkphg11LsS — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 10, 2025

It’s no secret the Performance trims of Tesla vehicles pack some serious speed, acceleration, and zip. They are usually the more anticipated trim level of any of the company’s lineup, perhaps lining up closely with whichever trim offers the most range.

However, the speculation surrounding the Performance configuration of the new Model Y has been heavy since the vehicle was first spotted on public roads several months ago. Now that the vehicle has been released and we are still seeing cars with covers on the front and rear bumpers, it is pretty safe to say that Tesla has put the new Model Y’s Performance level out on public roads for testing:

This mysterious covered new Model Y was sighted in Jiangsu province, China. Its front end, rear end, and wheels were camouflaged. Is this our first glimpse of the new Model Y Performance? Credit: @DriveGreen80167 pic.twitter.com/kCSGwcUxLl — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 10, 2025

Moravy did not outline a specific date for the anticipated release of the new Model Y Performance, but he did detail other trims and options that will be available later this year, including the highly-requested seven-seat interior layout, which is excellent for families with children.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com

Tesla is bringing its fast Performance trim to new Model Y – Here’s when to expect it