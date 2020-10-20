Tesla Model Y surpasses Model 3 in Q3 registrations in California, data shows

The Tesla Model Y has officially become the most popular vehicle in California from the Silicon Valley-based automaker. New data shows that the all-electric crossover has officially surpassed its sibling in the Model 3 sedan in the company’s home state.

Cross-Sell, a vehicle data research firm, showed that the Golden State had around 16,200 Teslas registered during the third quarter of 2020. The new Model Y crossover became the company’s top-seller in the state, accounting for 7,300 registrations in Q3.

The mass-market Model 3 sedan accounted for around 6,500 total registrations during the third quarter, Reuters reported:

“At nearly 7,300, registrations in the state for Tesla’s Model Y compact crossover utility vehicle surpassed those for the Model 3.”

CEO Elon Musk once stated that Tesla expected the Model Y to overtake the Model 3 in terms of popularity.

“We expect the demand for Model Y will be maybe 50 percent higher than Model 3, could be even double,” Musk said during the Q4 2018 Earnings Call. “As I understand it, the midsize SUV segment worldwide is the most popular type of vehicle, so we’ll probably see a higher volume of Y than 3.”

This turned out to be a reality, at least in Q3 2020. The Model Y crossover was first delivered in March 2020 and has quickly become one of Tesla’s most sought after vehicles.

As a company, registrations of Tesla’s all-electric vehicles in California surged 60% in 2020’s third quarter compared to the second quarter, the data also shows.

This is a 60% boost compared to the registration figures that Tesla showed during the second quarter, which had roughly 9,800 Tesla EVs registered.

The second quarter of 2020 was a rough stretch of time for most sectors worldwide. Automotive companies, however, experienced large-scale dropoffs in sales and vehicle registrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tesla was not immune to this either.

However, Tesla experienced a shutdown of its Fremont vehicle manufacturing facility in Northern California for nearly a month and a half. The company could not fulfill vehicle orders on a massive scale during this time frame, which negatively affected its delivery figures for the quarter. According to data released by the automaker, 90,891 cars were delivered to owners during Q2 2020.

The company rebounded nicely during Q3, which proved to be Tesla’s most successful quarter as a company in terms of production and delivery figures. On October 2nd, the company revealed 139,300 cars delivered and 145,036 cars produced during Q3. Both numbers were a company record.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tesla will turn a profit for the fifth consecutive quarter, which will extend another company record. Tesla will release those details during its Q3 Earnings Call, which is scheduled to take place on October 21st at 2:30 PM Pacific Time.