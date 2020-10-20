Tesla’s first Cybertruck-specific Supercharger spaces are now official

The City Council has officially approved a Tesla V3 Supercharger project in Pasadena, California, that will equip Cybertruck-specific charging spaces.

In September, Teslarati revealed that a new Supercharger site was submitted for the location of 85 E. State Street in Pasadena, California. The new EV charging location’s designs and blueprints revealed that 47 new stalls would be built for electric cars to receive supplemental range during a trip. However, one of the more notable indications on the design revealed that Tesla would be designing some stalls to be capable of housing the massive Cybertruck that will begin deliveries sometime in 2021.

The design, seen above, shows that six spaces would be designed to cater to the massive size of the Cybertruck specifically. With the all-electric pickup being significantly larger than other electric cars available on the market today, some charging stations are preparing for the Cybertruck’s introduction into the market.

Yesterday, the Pasadena City Council held a meeting to vote on 27 different issues according to their publicly available agenda. According to documents released yesterday, Tesla’s new charging station was the 24th issue to be voted on and was approved.

The approval increases the number of stations in the Los Angeles area, which currently stands at about 20. The 20 stations account for over 200 available stalls in LA, but more are needed as electric vehicles’ popularity, Teslas in specific, continues to grow.

Interestingly, the new station will not consist completely of Tesla-owned chargers. At least 20 of the stalls at the 85 E. State Street station will be owned and operated by Pasadena Water and Power (PWP), who will fund the project partially with a $280,000 grant it secured from the Southern California Incentive Project, Pasadena Now reported.

Currently, the project plans to implement only V3 Superchargers at the new site, which seems to be the new normal at all incoming Supercharger locations. The V3 Superchargers offer charging rates at up to 250 kW, allowing for charging speeds of up to 1,000 miles per hour.

Tesla has been preparing for a massive rollout of V3 Supercharging Stalls in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area in 2021. Earlier this year, the company started displaying foldable signs at currently operational charging locations, which indicated that Tesla would be installing more high-powered stalls in LA.

According to the documents released by the Pasadena City Council, the introduction of more charging stations aligns with the plan “to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by expanding the use of EVs and related infrastructure.”

Check out the approval documents below.

Tesla Supercharger Pasadena Approved by Joey Klender on Scribd